ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

8 hurt, some critically, in July 4 Minneapolis park shooting

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gVFRaOA00

Eight people were wounded, some critically, in a shooting in a Minneapolis park during unofficial Fourth of July celebrations, according to officials.

Police said the shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Boom Island Park.

“We were just watching fireworks and we just heard a whole bunch of shots,” Kaayla Laanaee told WCCO-TV. “I just heard them going over my head to the trees. I was just ducking by the lake.”

First responders converged on the park and police began investigating and laying evidence markers. Police say many in the large group that had gathered in the park left before officers arrived. They say some shooting victims arrived at local hospitals on their own and police were notified by medical staff.

Minneapolis Park Police said there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the park, but that people had gathered there to celebrate the holiday.

Police say no one is in custody. Authorities have not released details about the eight who ended up in hospitals.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Hugo garage fire likely caused by fireworks

HUGO, Minn. -- Authorities say a garage fire that occurred northwest of the Twin Cities over the weekend was likely caused by fireworks.It happened Saturday night in Hugo. The Hugo Fire Department said firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread into the house."If you choose to use legal fireworks, make sure you're following all safety precautions to keep yourself and those around you out of harm's way," the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.The fire department reminded people to fully extinguish fireworks before disposing of them, and to not attempt to re-ignite fireworks that don't go off.
HUGO, MN
AOL Corp

6-year-old Minnesota girl missing after mom’s apparent suicide

A 6-year-old girl is still missing Sunday after her mother was found dead by apparent suicide in their Minnesota home. Lisa Wade, 39, was found dead Saturday and her daughter, Elle Ragin, was missing, according to the Northfield Police Department. Officials have released few details, but said investigators believe Wade...
NORTHFIELD, MN
ABC News

ABC News

732K+
Followers
164K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy