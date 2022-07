(Greenfield, MA) Brianna Gates-Yobst, 27, of Wildwood Avenue in Greenfield will be facing charges after driving erratically through the Franklin County Fairgrounds on Saturday and bumping into two people who tried to stop her. Gates-Yobst plead not guilty in Greenfield District Court Tuesday where she faced charges including two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and malicious destruction of property under $1,200. She was released on bail.

GREENFIELD, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO