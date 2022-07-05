ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bobby Crimo 'Antifa', pro-Trump Claims—What We Do Know, What We Don't

By Tom Norton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

The tragic shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, during a July 4 parade has caused both grief and frustration as the U.S. counts yet another mass shooting in 2022.

Suspect Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, 22, was arrested several hours after the tragic incident, which left six dead and more than two dozen injured.

The sheer brutality, much like with the recent shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, precipitated in an outpour of public anger, leading many to speculate about the motivation behind the killings.

However, just as in those incidents, this provides a rich opportunity for others to spread hearsay, conjecture and misinformation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BlzOl_0gVFR0tN00
Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, 22, who police have detained in connection with the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, is said to have been both a Donald Trump and Antifa supporter according to claims on social media. Law enforcement, pictured here, escorts a family away from the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022, in which six people were killed and 19 injured. Mark Borenstein/Getty Images

In the case of Buffalo, its shooter left a wide range of right-wing extremist material online, but rumors still spread about his affiliations to groups that he did not sympathize with, like the Ukrainian army.

In Uvalde, websites such as Twitter and 4Chan helped spread fictitious claims that the culprit was a transgender immigrant, among other baseless statements.

These patterns of half- or mistruths have become something of a trend in the aftermath of mass shootings, with online detectives attempting to piece together character profiles and, in some cases, manipulate or shape the narrative for political means.

As Illinois grieves from Monday's tragedy, photos quickly spread suggesting that suspect Crimo was a Donald Trump or "MAGA" supporter, referencing photos which appear to show him at pro-Trump rallies and sporting Trump memorabilia.

Read the latest on Bobby Crimo here.

In one video, it appears Crimo may have attended a gathering to see a presidential convoy, although it's not clear from the footage whether Trump was inside the motorcade or when it was shot.

These images would support the idea that Crimo sympathized with the former president and the political movements surrounding him. That said, there is no other verifiable information beyond these photos and videos that explain either the extent or intent of his admiration.

Conversely, others have suggested he had left-leaning sympathies. A series of photos were published which included references to the left-wing Antifa cause, comparing black riot gear Crimo was said to have posed with and the attire used by some Antifa supporters.

Other Twitter users claimed they had found Crimo's Instagram account with posts containing the Antifa flag. However, these Instagram accounts haven't been verified as authentic; searching Crimo's name on Instagram also shows what appears to be a number of copycat or fraudulent accounts set up following the shooting.

Conspiracy theorist subreddits also saw a flurry of posts speculating wildly about his purported 'antifa' leanings, including posts with outright manipulation that involves bundling together several unrelated, out-of-context, or debunked images to imply a connection.

This kind of behavior was rampant after the Uvalde shooting, when users said they had photos and information about the suspect, which in fact had been stolen from others and/or fabricated.

In any case, the information that we have about Crimo is limited. Although Crimo appears to have attended Trump rallies and may have made the effort to see the president in convoy, we still can't yet be certain about his motivation for doing so.

Nor can we state for certain if his political leanings (whatever they may transpire to be) impacted his decision. While it does appear that Crimo may have been supportive of Trump at some point, we don't know what the extent or authenticity of his support was.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BSrTj_0gVFR0tN00
US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden bow their heads during a moment of silence for the victims of a shooting in Chicago. In June 2022, the president signed new gun reforms requiring tougher background checks for younger buyers and funding to encourage the use of "red flag" laws across U.S. states. Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

We certainly cannot draw any conclusions that his support of a particular cause or person had any bearing on the acts of violence he allegedly committed.

Even in cases where such an influence seems clear-cut (such as that of the shooter in Buffalo), we still cannot say conclusively whether politics were the primary motivation given the typically complex underlying factors that motivate mass shooters.

Attempts to paint mass shooters against political sympathies without sufficient evidence, particularly so quickly after they have committed their crimes, represent a dangerous practice that may fuel misinformation.

Crucially, the counterproductive hyperpartisan fingerpointing tends to overshadow any constructive conversations around mental health and regulation of firearms that could help push towards effective solutions.

It also draws attention to the perpetrators of these crimes, promoting their infamy at the cost of those who have been killed, or even potentially inspiring future crimes.

At the time of publication, Crimo remains a "person of interest" after his arrest.

Newsweek has reached out to the Highland Park Police Department for comment.

Comments / 229

James Kellison
2d ago

how do you know that he read a lot of right wing extremists material ?? I honestly don't believe he told you that. it's like you said people tend to speculate and spread rumors just like the media as you are doing in this article.

Reply(14)
54
notimportant
2d ago

I don't think it even matters. I can say without a doubt no matter what he believed in or claimed to believe the core principles do not agree with his actions. This is simply a sad day for our country and even more so for a lot of families. Let's focus on what matters

Reply(2)
42
Patrick J Jasinski
2d ago

I don't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican... What happened was tragic !! The guy evidently not right in the Brain !!

Reply(2)
28
 

Related
Videos of beheadings, glorifying school shootings and obsession with 47: Robert Crimo's disturbing online world

His uncle said he "saw no signs of trouble".The mayor said she remembers him as "just a little boy" when she knew him as a Cub Scout.Local police said that he wasn't even on their radar.But a close look at Robert Crimo's online presence tells a very different story.Across multiple platforms, the 21-year-old often posted disturbing and violent videos including one of a beheading.The amateur rapper, who goes by the stage name "Awake the Rapper", celebrated death and glamourised school shootings in one of his music videos, culminating in the gunman being shot dead by police.There's also the unexplained obsession...
Voices: My daughter was killed by a shooter. None of us want Republicans’ thoughts and prayers

When I heard about the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, I had an immediate reaction.What could be more American on this Fourth of July than a mass shooting? Thankful for the recent gun legislation, but it's a bandaid on a gaping wound. With a handful of exceptions, Republicans are accessories to murder. Time to kick them to the curb. #EnoughIsEnough— Andy Parker (@AndyParkerVA) July 4, 2022We now know that the gun used in the shooting, which targeted families watching a parade, was legally obtained. The person of interest who is being held...
Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
3 Black women couldn’t find a place their families felt safe. So they bought a town.

Part of the Juneteenth issue of The Highlight. This story was produced in partnership with Capital B. As a mysterious new virus spread across the globe and outrage over police violence spilled into the streets, Stone Mountain resident Renee Walters spent 2020 in a state of growing isolation and shock. Her distress gave way to depression as the year wore on and fears about her family's safety consumed her.
What some lifelong gun owners say about AR-15s

Paul Kemp is the co-founder and president of Gun Owners for Responsible Ownership. A lifelong gun owner and hunter, he said he was driven to create the organization after his brother-in-law Steven Forsyth was killed in the Clackamas Town Center shooting in December 2012 in Oregon. The gunman in that...
Newsweek

