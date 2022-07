Paul Rudd has sent an uplifting letter and a signed Ant-Man helmet to a 12-year-old boy who was bullied by school classmates who refused to sign his yearbook. After completing sixth grade, Brody Ridder, from Colorado, came home from school with just a few signatures in his yearbook, according to his mother Cassandra. One of the signatures was from Ridder himself, who wrote: “Hope you make some more friends.”

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO