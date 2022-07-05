ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Macy Gray Says Changing 'Parts Doesn't Make You a Woman' in Trans Debate

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Women go through just a completely unique experience, and surgery or finding yourself doesn't change that," Gray said while discussing transgender...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 52

Tracy Kangas
3d ago

Why be a knockoff version of a man or woman. It's like a Louie Vuitton made in China. It may somewhat resemble a Louie Vuitton on the outside but it's not truly a Louis Vuitton handbag. Stop pretending to be something you never will be!!

Reply
15
Alisha Linterman
2d ago

It is such a breath of fresh air to finally hear a public figure speak with common sense and truth rooted in reality!

Reply
17
Shane Edwards
3d ago

she is absolutely correct changing one's physical gender does not change ones genetic gender

Reply(1)
57
Related
EW.com

Macy Gray accused of transphobia after saying surgery 'doesn't make you a woman'

Grammy-winning "I Try" singer-songwriter Macy Gray has drawn criticism for her remarks about the trans community. In a Monday evening interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored's namesake host, the 54-year-old performer discussed the "confusing" state of gender identity — specifically referencing "the whole he, she, they" pronoun usage. Though she said she shared Morgan's stance on supporting trans rights for "fairness and equality," she also agreed with his view that trans women "born to obvious superior physical bodies" should be prohibited from competing against cis women in sports.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Macy Gray
Person
Piers Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Trans Woman#Trans People#Trans Rights#Racism#Macy Gray Says#Trans Debate#British#Piers Morgan Uncensored
The Independent

‘Let models do their job’: Kim Kardashian’s runway walk at Paris Couture week criticised by fans

Kim Kardashian’s runway walk has been criticised after the reality TV star made an appearance at Paris Couture Fashion Week.The 41-year-old modelled a look for Balenciaga at the fashion label’s show on Wednesday (6 July), alongside actor Nicole Kidman and singer Dua Lipa.Posting to Instagram, Kardashian said: “BALENCIAGA HAUTE COUTURE SHOW! What an honour to walk in a couture show!” She later posted to her Instagram Stories that walking the show was a “dream come true”.But fans were quick to criticise Kardashian’s walk, with many claiming that it disrespected the work and skills of professional models.One person wrote: “Not even...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Candace Owens absurdly says parents who are cool with drag queens are ‘underqualified to have children’

Candace Owens of The Daily Wire has come under fire after she claimed that parents that take their kids to drag queen story hour are “underqualified” to have children. “Of course, I have been covering the wonderful month of Pride, for which I feel no pride for at all. I think it should be called shame month. It’s absolute debauchery,” Ms Owens said on her programme on the conservative outlet. “I spoke about this last week and when you believe when you start to see that your government is sponsoring that, when they’re putting real dollars behind things like...
RELATIONSHIPS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
100K+
Post
888M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy