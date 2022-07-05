AutoZone Worker Says He Was Locked Inside After Hours: 'Spending the Night'
The worker alleged in a viral video that the lock on the store's front door wouldn't open and left a co-worker needing to smash a...www.newsweek.com
I don't believe this at all! People literally lie for attention too often. There are procedures in place for this for those who actually have a brain. No attempt to reach the store manager, Help Desk, District Manager?? Could have literally called 911 🤔
Call Management, call a lock smith or call the non emergency police line - Done😐
Not true because he would have set off the alarm system by way of the motion sensors in the store. Now if they don't have an alarm system with motion sensors maybe but then boy what a heist you could have in auto parts and accessories.
