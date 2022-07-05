ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Actors Who Won An Oscar Before 30

By John Harrington
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdy5K_0gVFQkFd00 What do Audrey Hepburn, Vivian Leigh, Jennifer Lawrence, and Sophia Loren have in common? All won an Academy Award before they turned 30. They are not alone in that regard. Using IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and other online sources, 24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of actors and actresses who won Academy Awards for their performances when they were under the age of 30 - making them the youngest Oscar-winners in history. (How did the awards end up with a man’s name? Learn why “the Oscars” and other little-known facts about the Academy Awards .)

Besides taking home the golden statuette at an early age, some of these Oscar recipients have other distinctions. Six of the performers on this list won the Academy Award in their first theatrical film: Marlee Matlin (“Children of a Lesser God”), Timothy Hutton (“Ordinary People”), Tatum O’Neal (“Paper Moon”), Jennifer Hudson (“Dreamgirls”), Anna Paquin (“The Piano”), and Barbra Streisand (“Funny Girl”).

Matlin, who at 21 was the youngest actress to win for Best Actress, was also the first hearing-impaired person to win an acting Oscar. Hutton was the youngest man to earn an acting Oscar, when he won for best actor in a supporting role at 20. At 25, Hudson was the youngest African-American to win the honor. (Besides her acting abilities, Hudson is known for her powerful singing voice. Here are some actors you didn’t know are also musicians .)

Janet Gaynor, a major star in the 1930s, was the first performer of any age to win the Best Actress Oscar, and the only one who won for multiple film roles - in “7th Heaven” and “Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans” (both 1927), and “Street Angel” (1928). She was 22 at the time.

Click here to see actors who won an Oscar before 30

Besides their work in motion pictures, four women who won acting Oscars before they turned 30 - Shirley Jones, Goldie Hawn, Patty Duke, and Miyoshi Umeki – would go on to have noteworthy careers in television. Speaking of Umeki, she was the first Asian-American woman to win an acting Oscar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BpubB_0gVFQkFd00

Cuba Gooding Jr.
> Award: Best Actor in a Supporting Role
> Age: 29
> Movie: Jerry Maguire (1996)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dh0Tn_0gVFQkFd00

Adrien Brody
> Award: Best Actor in a Leading Role
> Age: 29
> Movie: The Pianist (2002)

ALSO READ: 25 of the Oscars’ Most Egregious Snubs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqMUT_0gVFQkFd00

Heath Ledger
> Award: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
> Age: 29
> Movie: The Dark Knight (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wA6f0_0gVFQkFd00

Miyoshi Umeki
> Award: Best Actress in a Supporting Role
> Age: 28
> Movie: Sayonara (1957

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ani8t_0gVFQkFd00

Mary Steenburgen
> Award: Best Actress in a Supporting Role
> Age: 28
> Movie: Melvin and Howard (1980)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uOdIB_0gVFQkFd00

Sophia Loren
> Award: Best Actress in a Leading Role
> Age: 28
> Movie: La ciociara (1960)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28wTii_0gVFQkFd00

Joanne Woodward
> Award: Best Actress in a Leading Role
> Age: 28
> Movie: The Three Faces of Eve (1957)

ALSO READ: Why the ‘Oscars’ and Other Little Known Fun Facts About the Academy Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JspsR_0gVFQkFd00

Norma Shearer
> Award: Best Actress in a Leading Role
> Age: 28
> Movie: The Divorcee (1930)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=021sRS_0gVFQkFd00

Emma Stone
> Award: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
> Age: 28
> Movie: La La Land (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zia41_0gVFQkFd00

Charlize Theron
> Award: Best Actress in a Leading Role
> Age: 28
> Movie: Monster (2003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P6Xze_0gVFQkFd00

Shirley Jones
> Award: Best Actress in a Supporting Role
> Age: 27
> Movie: Elmer Gantry (1960)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yy06x_0gVFQkFd00

George Chakiris
> Award: Best Actor in a Supporting Role
> Age: 27
> Movie: West Side Story (1961)

ALSO READ: Actors You Don’t Know Are Also Musicians

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2IAk_0gVFQkFd00

Alicia Vikander
> Award: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
> Age: 27
> Movie: The Danish Girl (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28MGXc_0gVFQkFd00

Bette Davis
> Award: Best Actress in a Leading Role
> Age: 27
> Movie: Dangerous (1935)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IhFO9_0gVFQkFd00

Luise Rainer
> Award: Best Actress in a Leading Role
> Age: 27
> Movie: The Great Ziegfeld (1936)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0psO7j_0gVFQkFd00

Vivien Leigh
> Award: Best Actress in a Leading Role
> Age: 26
> Movie: Gone with the Wind (1939)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KtIZc_0gVFQkFd00

Julie Christie
> Award: Best Actress in a Leading Role
> Age: 26
> Movie: Darling (1965)

ALSO READ: The Most Bankable Actors of the 21st Century

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVcuv_0gVFQkFd00

Jodie Foster
> Award: Best Actress in a Leading Role
> Age: 26
> Movie: The Accused (1988)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rRPNM_0gVFQkFd00

Gwyneth Paltrow
> Award: Best Actress in a Leading Role
> Age: 26
> Movie: Shakespeare in Love (1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KE3g9_0gVFQkFd00

Brie Larson
> Award: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
> Age: 26
> Movie: Room (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QM3hk_0gVFQkFd00

Katharine Hepburn
> Award: Best Actress in a Leading Role
> Age: 26
> Movie: Morning Glory (1933)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43eoZ4_0gVFQkFd00

Barbra Streisand
> Award: Best Actress in a Leading Role
> Age: 26
> Movie: Funny Girl (1968)

ALSO READ: 25 of the Oscars’ Most Egregious Snubs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e363j_0gVFQkFd00

Liza Minnelli
> Award: Best Actress in a Leading Role
> Age: 26
> Movie: Cabaret (1972)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRgf3_0gVFQkFd00

Jennifer Jones
> Award: Best Actress in a Leading Role
> Age: 25
> Movie: The Song of Bernadette (1943)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JG6dM_0gVFQkFd00

Grace Kelly
> Award: Best Actress in a Leading Role
> Age: 25
> Movie: The Country Girl (1954)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ir41p_0gVFQkFd00

Hilary Swank
> Award: Best Actress in a Leading Role
> Age: 25
> Movie: Boys Don't Cry (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TmjPN_0gVFQkFd00

Jennifer Hudson
> Award: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
> Age: 25
> Movie: Dreamgirls (2006)

ALSO READ: Why the ‘Oscars’ and Other Little Known Fun Facts About the Academy Awards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fsZ4D_0gVFQkFd00

Joan Fontaine
> Award: Best Actress in a Leading Role
> Age: 24
> Movie: Suspicion (1941)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vk2nL_0gVFQkFd00

Teresa Wright
> Award: Best Actress in a Supporting Role
> Age: 24
> Movie: Mrs. Miniver (1942)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U4QA2_0gVFQkFd00

Audrey Hepburn
> Award: Best Actress in a Leading Role
> Age: 24
> Movie: Roman Holiday (1953)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H3YGK_0gVFQkFd00

Goldie Hawn
> Award: Best Actress in a Supporting Role
> Age: 24
> Movie: Cactus Flower (1969)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TuNvu_0gVFQkFd00

Angelina Jolie
> Award: Best Actress in a Supporting Role
> Age: 24
> Movie: Girl, Interrupted (1999)

ALSO READ: Actors You Don’t Know Are Also Musicians

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452dNa_0gVFQkFd00

Anne Baxter
> Award: Best Actress in a Supporting Role
> Age: 23
> Movie: The Razor's Edge (1946)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1elUdC_0gVFQkFd00

Janet Gaynor
> Award: Best Actress in a Leading Role
> Age: 22
> Movie: 7th Heaven (1927), Street Angel (1928), and Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans (1927)

Jennifer Lawrence
> Award: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
> Age: 22
> Movie: Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xxqjl_0gVFQkFd00

Marlee Matlin
> Award: Best Actress in a Leading Role
> Age: 21
> Movie: Children of a Lesser God (1986)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gtWXb_0gVFQkFd00

Timothy Hutton
> Award: Best Actor in a Supporting Role
> Age: 20
> Movie: Ordinary People (1980)

ALSO READ: The Most Bankable Actors of the 21st Century

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZLeT_0gVFQkFd00

Patty Duke
> Award: Best Actress in a Supporting Role
> Age: 16
> Movie: The Miracle Worker (1962)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYdRG_0gVFQkFd00

Anna Paquin
> Award: Best Actress in a Supporting Role
> Age: 11
> Movie: The Piano (1993)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B3kiY_0gVFQkFd00

Tatum O'Neal
> Award: Best Actress in a Supporting Role
> Age: 10
> Movie: Paper Moon (1973)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3z4O_0gVFQkFd00

Shirley Temple
> Award: An honorary Juvenile Academy Award
> Age: 6
> Movie: Various

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Adrien Brody predicts ‘there’ll be some controversy’ with Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic

Adrien Brody has predicted that his forthcoming film Blonde will create “some controversy” over its retelling of Marilyn Monroe’s life and death. In a new video interview on Wednesday (22 June), Brody reflected on his career highlights, including becoming the youngest person to win the Best Actor Academy award for his performance in 2002’s The Pianist. Speaking to Deadline’s Pete Hammond, Brody recalled being “in awe” of his fellow nominees, including Jack Nicholson and Daniel Day Lewis, at the ceremony that year. “I’d been working very hard but I was really a nobody and I hadn’t won for any...
MOVIES
Footwear News

Emilia Clarke Is Summer-Chic in Knit Two Piece and Pointy Heels for ‘The Seagull’ Photocall

Emilia Clarke promoted her new play in style. The “Game of Thrones” alum attended the photocall for her new play, “The Seagull” on Thursday in London. The show, which runs at the West End until mid-September, is a new version of Anton Chekhov‘s classic play and is directed by Jamie Lloyd. Clarke made her debut at the West End, playing Nina in the production.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Janet Gaynor
Person
Teresa Wright
Person
Luise Rainer
Person
Marlee Matlin
Person
Sophia Loren
Person
Audrey Hepburn
Person
Goldie Hawn
Person
Patty Duke
Person
Liza Minnelli
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Timothy Hutton
Person
Shirley Jones
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Vivien Leigh
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
Person
Anna Paquin
24/7 Wall St.

Greatest Car Chases in Movies

Nothing says motion-picture escapism like a car-chase scene. It’s been an essential part of cinema since movies were created (the first example is considered to be a 1903 short in which a wealthy man in a limousine pursues his eloping daughter and her intended). Car-chase scenes are not complicated, there is not a lot of dialogue, and the action, in effect, puts you in the driver’s seat.
MOVIES
NME

Christian Bale says people “laughed” at idea of a “serious” Batman

Christian Bale has said that people laughed at the idea of doing a “serious” interpretation of Batman ahead of director Christopher Nolan’s trilogy. The actor first played Bruce Wayne aka Batman in 2005’s Batman Begins, which was followed by two sequels in The Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Actor#Motion Pictures#Melvin And Howard#The Academy Award#Best Actress#African American
Cinemablend

This Week In Fun Casting News: Robert Pattinson Is Starring In Parasite Director Bong Joon-Ho’s Next Movie Opposite A Former Walking Dead Star

Ever since Bong Joon-Ho dazzled us all with the 2020 Best Picture winner Parasite, movie fans have been giddy to see what the director is up to next. The South Korean filmmaker is currently assembling a cast for his next movie starring Robert Pattinson. In an exciting update regarding the untitled science fiction project, a Walking Dead fan-favorite has joined the cast.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell Are Teaming Up For New Comedy Directed by Nick Stoller

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are both beloved actors in Hollywood, and soon they will be sharing the screen in a new wedding comedy. The duo has signed on for an untitled project through Amazon Studios, which will be helmed by Nicholas Stoller who is best known for directing the Neighbors movies and the upcoming Bros. According to Variety, Witherspoon and Ferrell will star and produce under their respective banners, Hello Sunshine and Gloria Sanchez.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

John Wayne: How Many Academy Awards Did The Duke Win?

John Wayne starred in countless movies during his career. However, The Duke only received recognition for a handful of roles. Wayne, known for his rugged American spirit, often played no-nonsense cowboys in timeless westerns. At the beginning of his acting career, Wayne used the moniker “Duke Morrison,” using his childhood...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

Movies That Won the Most Oscars Every Year Since 1976

Every year, a few movies are identified as the front runners for multiple Academy Awards after being nominated in just about every prestigious category. And, occasionally, one movie proves these bold predictions to be accurate by sweeping the competition. To determine the movies with the most Oscars every year since 1975, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data […]
MOVIES
TODAY.com

See Will Swenson transform into Neil Diamond for new musical

Tony-nominated actor Will Swenson has transformed into Neil Diamond for the new musical about the music icon’s life called “A Beautiful Noise”. The show will include some of Diamonds’ biggest hits like “Sweet Caroline” and “Cracklin.”July 6, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

The Most Beloved Star Around! We Ranked The 27 Best Tom Hanks Movies of All Time, From Big to Elvis

Starring in numerous classics that captured our imaginations, Tom Hanks is now nothing short of a cultural icon. The tw0-time Oscar winner and six-time nominee has earned an unprecedented level of affection and even trust from audiences, the most beloved movie star of our time—and widely known as one of the absolute nicest guys in Hollywood, both onscreen and off.
MOVIES
SFGate

Brad Pitt Says He’s on the ‘Last Leg’ of His Film Career: It’s ‘This Last Semester’

Brad Pitt won an Oscar in 2020 for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and is fronting a major studio tentpole later this summer with Sony’s “Bullet Train,” and yet the 58-year-old actor isn’t setting himself up for some kind of late career resurgence. Quite the contrary. Speaking to GQ magazine, Pitt said he views his film career as winding down and entering its final stages.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

122K+
Followers
85K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy