ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weedsport, NY

Ryan Varnes dead at 24: Pro motorcycle racer dies after on-track crash at Weedsport Speedway

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xUJE4_0gVFQjMu00

PRO motorbike racer Ryan Varnes has died following an on-track collision at the Weedsport Speedway event over the weekend.

The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) announced Varnes' death on Monday after being involved in an incident at the Upstate New York Production Twins Main Event on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9oGL_0gVFQjMu00
American Flat Track competitor Ryan Varnes died on Monday following an on-track incident at an Upstate New York event Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qpEKr_0gVFQjMu00
Ryan Varnes competed at Progressive AFT's Red Mile II in late May Credit: Facebook

Varnes was transported to a Syracuse, New York area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

"AMA Pro Racing is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of American Flat Track competitor Ryan Varnes (24) and extends heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," AMA said in a statement.

"The Varnes family has been a staple in the flat track community for decades, and they need our prayers during this difficult time,” Gene Crouch, COO of AMA Pro Racing, said.

“Ryan was the class of the field, both on track and off track. His bright smile, perpetual optimism and loyal friendship will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kk6Ga_0gVFQjMu00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31osXn_0gVFQjMu00

Varnes' injuries were not revealed in AMA's statement.

Born in Mohnton, Pennsylvania, Varnes was riding in the six-minute plus two laps American Flat Track race at Weedsport when a collision occurred on Lap 4 of the event.

It was the 24-year-old's second appearance of the season in the series.

Prior to his death, he competed at Progressive AFT's Red Mile II in Lexington, Kentucky, in late May.

He had only competed in one race in the 2021 season, good enough for a 17th place finish in the standings.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Longtime Syracuse radio personality returns to airwaves on The Dinosaur

Longtime Syracuse radio personality Rich Lauber is back on the airwaves in Central New York. Lauber began a new weekend gig at 94.1 / 95.3 / 103.9 The Dinosaur (WSEN-FM) last month, DJing Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 11-3 p.m. He’ll also do some fill-in work during the week when other staff go on vacation, he said in a phone interview with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, NY
State
Kentucky State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Friendship, NY
Weedsport, NY
Sports
City
Weedsport, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Newswatch 16

Teen drowns at Mauch Chunk Lake

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Schuylkill County coroner's office confirmed a 17-year-old boy died after visiting Mauch Chunk Lake on Monday, July 4. He was pronounced dead at the St. Luke's Hospital - Miners Campus in Coaldale. His death was ruled accidental. The office has not yet released the name.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 people killed in Dauphin County motorcycle crash ID’d

The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has publicly identified the man and woman killed in a motorcycle Lower Paxton Township crash at the end of June. Kevin Keim, 64, of Lower Paxton, and Christina Swavola, 59, of Harrisburg, were on a motorcycle that crashed June 29 at the Alexandra Lane and Linglestown Road intersection, according to county spokesman Brett Hambright.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Celebrity News#Pro#American#Ama#Progressive Aft
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sold-out Morgan Wallen concert in Syracuse comes with some rules

About 20,000 fans are expected to fill the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Friday evening. However, with such a large amount of people for a sold-out show, there are some stipulations. “We will not be allowing people to bring in lawn chairs,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon....
SYRACUSE, NY
abc27.com

Longtime Harrisburg anchor Robb Hanrahan dies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Robb Hanrahan — a decade-long journalist and friend, and a one-time co-worker of some of the longest-tenured abc27 staff members — has died, according to CBS 21’s website. He was 60. The station did not disclose a cause of death. Hanrahan retired...
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Woman Charged in Early Morning Boating Accident on Keuka Lake

The driver of a boat involved in an accident on Keuka Lake during the early morning hours of June 26th has been charged with failure to report an accident. Megan Ransanici, of Penn Yan, was determined to be the operator of the boat which had 6 people on it when it ran ashore on Eggleston Point in Barrington and came to rest on a gravel embankment shortly after 4 a.m. PER THE YATES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE’s REPORT, one of the people on board the boat suffered a minor laceration and was checked over at the scene by Penn Yan Ambulance.
PENN YAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
lebtown.com

Police shoot rescue dog in Lebanon yard; now, the dog’s owner wants to know why

Jacklyn Shughart wants to understand why a Lebanon city police officer shot and killed her 15-month-old dog. The Lebanon woman said she isn’t trying to “bash the cops” and realizes she might not know the full story yet, but she knows that her 1-year-old pup Gunner – who had escaped from her yard earlier Wednesday morning – was restrained and wagging his tail when an officer drew his sidearm and fatally shot the dog in the head.
LEBANON, PA
wdac.com

Update On Found Body Along Susquehanna

LANCASTER COUNTY – Authorities released more information about a body found yesterday in the Susquehanna River in southern Lancaster County. State Police say that a 64-year-old white, non-Hispanic man was found near the Holtwood Bridge. An investigation found the victim had been in the location for some time and had frequented the area where he was found. They believe he was possibly homeless and living in the area. PSP believes the man may have had communication with the public within the last 48-72 hours. The man’s identity was not released until family members are notified. Authorities add there is no threat to the public. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow. Anyone who has had contact with the individual is asked to contact PSP-Lancaster’s Criminal Investigations Unit.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
localsyr.com

Bingo heats up at Turning Stone

VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bingo is heating up at Turning Stone as the resort and casino announced their biggest play-session of the summer. The $350K Sumer Blowout will take place on July 30 and pay out $15,000 on regular games, $20,000 on special games, and $100,000 for a level 3 jackpot. Turning Stones guarantees that $350,000 in cash will be given away.
SYRACUSE, NY
WOLF

Man dies Monday from complications to fracture sustained in motorcycle crash last month

GLENBURN TWP, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A man injured in a motorcycle crash in Lackawanna County last month died Monday from complications to his right leg fracture. According to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, 47-year-old William Margeson, Jr. of Catasauqua was driving a motorcycle along Lackawanna Trail Highway and Ackerly Road on June 13th around 2:16 PM.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
96.1 The Eagle

Rome Police Say Children Were in Danger, Searching for This Mom

Rome Police are looking for a woman on child endangerment charges as part of the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week program. Police are looking for 37-year-old Jamie L. Springer of Rome, New York according to Captain Kevin James of the Rome Police Department. James says Springer is wanted on two Rome City Court Bench Warrants. The first is for three counts of Fail to Exercise Control of a Minor and the other for three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. All charges are Class A Misdemeanors.
ROME, NY
PennLive.com

Multi-vehicle accident on I-81 south leading to delays

Update: The road is now open again. A multi-vehicle accident on I-81 southbound in Dauphin County is delaying traffic early Wednesday evening. The crash is on I-81 about a mile south of the rest area/weigh station, close to Granville, according to PennDOT’s 511PA.com site. Video shows multiple fire trucks...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Watkins Glen Mayor Luke Leszyk Resigns

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- The Mayor of Watkins Glen announced his resignation Thursday, after allegations of his personal behavior were brought up at a recent meeting. According to the Odessa File, on Tuesday's Watkins Glen Village Board meeting, a resident spoke up to say the mayor had made comments towards her that were sexual in nature in an encounter on April 1st at a bar in Watkins Glen.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
574K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy