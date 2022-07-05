Ryan Varnes dead at 24: Pro motorcycle racer dies after on-track crash at Weedsport Speedway

PRO motorbike racer Ryan Varnes has died following an on-track collision at the Weedsport Speedway event over the weekend.

The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) announced Varnes' death on Monday after being involved in an incident at the Upstate New York Production Twins Main Event on Saturday.

American Flat Track competitor Ryan Varnes died on Monday following an on-track incident at an Upstate New York event Credit: Facebook

Ryan Varnes competed at Progressive AFT's Red Mile II in late May Credit: Facebook

Varnes was transported to a Syracuse, New York area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

"AMA Pro Racing is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of American Flat Track competitor Ryan Varnes (24) and extends heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," AMA said in a statement.

"The Varnes family has been a staple in the flat track community for decades, and they need our prayers during this difficult time,” Gene Crouch, COO of AMA Pro Racing, said.

“Ryan was the class of the field, both on track and off track. His bright smile, perpetual optimism and loyal friendship will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Varnes' injuries were not revealed in AMA's statement.

Born in Mohnton, Pennsylvania, Varnes was riding in the six-minute plus two laps American Flat Track race at Weedsport when a collision occurred on Lap 4 of the event.

It was the 24-year-old's second appearance of the season in the series.

Prior to his death, he competed at Progressive AFT's Red Mile II in Lexington, Kentucky, in late May.

He had only competed in one race in the 2021 season, good enough for a 17th place finish in the standings.