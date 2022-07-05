ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwood, OH

Gamma Knife technology treats brain tumors without surgery

By By Nancy Gagnet / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KURKi_0gVFQgij00

Ryan Perlaky assumed the heartburn he experienced along with other stomach issues were related to a hiatal hernia.

It was January, 2021 and the 35-year-old Northwood man decided to go to the doctor when he began throwing up. While waiting for the results of a swallow imaging test, which was administered to check his upper GI tract, Mr. Perlaky went to the emergency room because he was also having problems with his back.

“My back was hurting really bad,” he said.

Results of a CT scan rendered the devastating news that he has cancer, which doctors told him had likely originated somewhere else in his body. Further test results would reveal that Mr. Perlaky has stage four esophageal cancer that metastasized to his back, lung, liver, hips and brain. Treatment began immediately and included radiation and chemotherapy and his current treatment, a targeted therapy drug.

“About six months into my treatment I asked my doctor how close I had come to dying and he said I was lucky if I had three weeks. He said more than likely I would have fallen asleep and that was going to be it,” Mr. Perlaky said.

In March Mr. Perlaky also underwent a Gamma Knife procedure at the Mercy Health Perrysburg Cancer Center to treat eight brain tumors. The treatment took place during a single session that lasted 2½  hours. On Thursday he learned that five of the tumors have been eliminated and the other three have shrunk.

“We’re heading in the right direction,” he said of the news.

Despite the name, there is no cutting or incisions involved in the Gamma Knife method; instead, radiation and computer-guided planning are used to treat abnormalities in the brain. The procedure can treat metastatic, malign and benign tumors as well as lesions, vascular malformations, pituitary adenoma, pain syndromes such as trigeminal neuralgia, acoustic neuroma and even certain tremor and other movement disorders.

Referring to the technology as the most accurate way to treat issues in the brain, head and neck area, Dr. Suketu Patel, a radiation oncologist at the Mercy Health Perrysburg Cancer Center, performed the Gamma Knife treatment on Mr. Perlacky. The cobalt in the Gamma Knife machine emits gamma rays, or beams, from 192 sources, which can reach a 4 millimeter target precisely in order to break up the DNA in the tumor cells while saving the healthy tissue.

“In lieu of going for a surgical incision where you can slice out something, you can use radiation with a fine margin that is just as sharp as a knife and sparing healthy tissue outside of the area of concern,” Dr. Patel said. “With radiation we can treat areas from the outside without ever going in surgically to kill off tumors or lesions whether it is benign or malignant. We want to spare as much living tissue as possible.”

There is no heat, pain or after effects associated with the treatment and the most difficult aspect for the patient is lying still. Typically, patients return two to three months after treatment for a follow-up MRI, with the hope that it has either shrunk or stayed the same size, Dr. Patel said.

“No change is usually good news for us,” he said. “If it’s gone, great, and if it’s not moved or changing, that’s also good. We just don’t want it to get bigger.”

Mercy Health invested $5 million in the Gamma Knife technology, which was implemented in May, 2021. There is no general anesthesia required for patients during treatment and most return quickly to normal activities, Dr. Patel said. Those who receive treatment may be too frail for traditional surgery, or may have small tumors or tumors in hard-to-reach places. Patients may also benefit from the treatment if they have previously had conventional brain surgery to treat tumors or conventional radiation or chemotherapy.

The technology was first developed by Swedish neurosurgeons Dr. Lars Leksell and Börje Larsson in the late 1960s. According to the Leksell Gamma Knife Society, Gamma Knife radiosurgery is performed in leading hospitals around the world, with more than 70,000 patients treated every year. Mercy Health is the only medical system in the Toledo region with the Gamma Knife technology, and Mr. Perlaky is thankful for the treatment he received is so close to home.

“That’s what I like, everything is so close and I don’t have to travel a bunch of places, it’s a one stop shop, they pretty much treat everything there,” he said. “I have nothing but good things to say about the center, the staff there and everyone have been very helpful, I definitely highly recommend them.”

Since age 17, Mr. Perlaky had been taking medication to control his acid reflux, but he had never gotten an endoscopy and doctors informed him that the cancer had likely begun “a long time ago.”

“I tell everybody it’s cancer,” he said. “Now I’ve seen it take a swing at me a couple of times and I’ve seen what happens to other people, so you just have to go with the flow.”

Getting cancer at such a young age has been perplexing for the married father of two who never smoked or drank alcohol. Prior to his diagnosis he owned a landscape business but he has been unable to work and is focused now on taking care of his family and his home.

“We’ll just see how things go, that’s what we gotta do,” Mr. Perlaky said. “The doctors have told me that this is my full time job. The downside is there is no cure for what I’ve got, so you’ve just gotta make the best of it and that’s what we do.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
toledoparent.com

Changes coming to McLaren St. Luke’s: Birth and labor services coming to an end

McLaren St. Luke’s, located in Maumee, has served expectant mothers for the past 25 year years. As of this September, however, that service will end. The hospital announced at the end of May that it will be closing the Holland and Perrysburg obstetrics physician offices, and labor and deliveries will come to an end at the hospital between August 31 and September 30 of this year.
MAUMEE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Sweet sight: Redesigned Ohio water tower to feature Dum-Dum lollipops

BRYAN, Ohio — A candy company has teamed up with an Ohio city’s government to create a water tower that features colorful lollipops. Spangler Candy Company announced it had partnered with the Bryan Board of Public Affairs to redesign the water tower on the northwest side of town, with the goal of creating a “landmark attraction for the community.”
BRYAN, OH
13abc.com

ProMedica lays off non-clinical positions amid financial struggles

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica laid off some non-clinical positions, a company spokesperson confirmed Wednesday, citing significant financial challenges. According to a statement from ProMedica, the area’s largest employer, most of the positions of people being laid off are “related to pilots and processes outside of our core businesses as well as certain corporate services.”
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Are you taking care of your pool properly?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Many are beating the heat by jumping in their pools this summer. If you're having a lot of people in your pool and it's not properly cleaned, illnesses can develop from things such as cryptosporidium or legionella. According to the CDC, most of these outbreaks are...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northwood, OH
Toledo, OH
Health
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Health
13abc.com

Local family turns their pain into purpose

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (WTVG) - The death of a child is one of the most difficult things to endure in life. A local family is working to turn their pain into purpose. Mady Niles was a junior at Notre Dame Academy when she died. She was Nicole McIntire’s only child. Mady died in April of 2020.
TEMPERANCE, MI
WTOL 11

ProMedica lays off a number of non-clinical employees

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is laying off an unknown number of workers as the Toledo-based healthcare system continues to navigate choppy financial waters. Company spokeswoman Tausha Moore did not provide an exact number of layoffs to WTOL 11, but did say in a statement Wednesday that the amount is less than 1% of the total workforce. The cuts affect non-clinical staff.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumors#Tumor#Cancer Treatment#Brain Surgery#Gamma Knife#Gi#Ct
WTOL 11

The Peach Truck returns to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a sweet summer treat that northwest Ohioans look forward to all year -- the arrival of the first fresh peaches from down south. The Peach Truck arrived in Toledo Thursday, delivering the first load of southern peaches to our region. Toledoans lined up at Franklin...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Social fire under investigation by state bureau: Cause has not been determined

PERRYSBURG — A state agency is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a Perrysburg restaurant last month. The State Fire Marshal’s Fire & Explosion Investigations Bureau is handling the investigation, according to Jennifer Jarrell, deputy communications director for the Ohio Department of Commerce. At this time,...
PERRYSBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Tumors
13abc.com

Special needs charter school in Toledo suffers from multiple break-ins

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to school authorities, on the morning of June 2nd a teacher noticed a dislodged air conditioning unit in a window at the Autism Model School on Tremainsville Road in Toledo. They said it looked like someone pushed it into the classroom in an attempted break-in,...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Celebrate the holidays early with the Toledo Zoo’s Christmas in July

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Stir up your holiday spirit early with the Toledo Zoo’s Christmas in July. The weekend event will run from July 22 to 24. The Zoo will present a slice of its Lights WAY Before Christmas on July 22 and July 23. While the set-up will not include the entire electric spectacle, attendees will be able to enjoy a section of lights on the Zoo’s South Side while listening to holiday tunes.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Lucas Metropolitan Housing will open its public housing waiting list

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas Metropolitan Housing will open its public housing waiting list for a three-day period in just a few weeks. The president and CEO of Lucas Metropolitan Housing Joaquin Cintron Vega said filling out the online application is easy. He added that Lucas county has a shortage...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo bike rider assaulted, thrown into the Maumee River

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was assaulted during a bike ride and thrown into the Maumee River on the 4th of July holiday. According to Toledo Police records, a 51-year-old man was riding his bike behind Imagination Station around 8:30 p.m. Monday when two suspects started to chase him on bikes. They hit the man on the bike and forced him off. Police say that’s when a third suspect approached and began repeatedly punching and kicking the man.
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Lenawee County Residents Involved in Fatal Ohio Crash

Lucas County, Ohio – Two Lenawee County residents were involved in a fatal car crash in Lucas County Tuesday afternoon. The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a 44 year old woman from Metamora, Ohio who was driving a Chevrolet Equinox collided with a 37 year old Blissfield man who was driving a Ram 1500. A 31 year old Adrian resident was in the truck with the Blissfield man.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Metamora Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Lucas County

(PRESS RELEASE) Lucas County – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at approximately 2:09 PM, on North Fulton Lucas Road at Brint Road, in Richfield Township. Michelle L. Herr, age 44, of Metamora,...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy