Universal Music employee says they were fired after emailing colleagues the day Roe v. Wade was overturned to criticize the company's donations to anti-abortion lawmakers

By Beatrice Nolan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade sparked protests nationwide. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Universal Music employee Michael Lopez said they were fired after emailing colleagues about the Roe v. Wade decision.
  • The email said Universal donated to "anti-abortion, anti-queer and anti-trans politicians," according to Lopez.
  • Universal said Lopez's version of events was "inaccurate" and it "has a long record of support for women's issues."

Business Insider

Business Insider

