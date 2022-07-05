Universal Music employee says they were fired after emailing colleagues the day Roe v. Wade was overturned to criticize the company's donations to anti-abortion lawmakers
- Universal Music employee Michael Lopez said they were fired after emailing colleagues about the Roe v. Wade decision.
- The email said Universal donated to "anti-abortion, anti-queer and anti-trans politicians," according to Lopez.
- Universal said Lopez's version of events was "inaccurate" and it "has a long record of support for women's issues."
