American Gun Sales Collapse

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vNfg6_0gVFQexH00 Gun sales in America jumped from the point the COVID-19 pandemic began until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. The numbers come from the FBI’s NICS Firearms Check , which is often used as a proxy for sales.

Recently, gun sales have collapsed, measured both month by month and year over year. The pace of the fall-off accelerated in June. June sales last year were 3,054,726. Last month, they were 2,570,608. Gun sales have been down every month of 2022.

Why have gun sales slowed? It was more evident why they rose for months. The New York Times reported in May 2021, “While gun sales have been climbing for decades — they often spike in election years and after high-profile crimes — Americans have been on an unusual, prolonged buying spree fueled by the coronavirus pandemic, the protests last summer and the fears they both stoked.”

During the period of the increase, the number of first-time gun buyers jumped. Sales also rose among women and minorities. First-time buyers have been about 20% of new gun sales nationwide.

Even with gun sales falling, there are periods when they spike. Most notable of these is when there are mass shootings, as there have been with horrible frequency this year. The theory about why this is true is that gun sales may be curtailed because the government wants to stop these incidents. Many politicians have made sure this has not happened.

The figures for shootings in America in 2022 are indeed awful. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 313 mass shootings this year.

Even the decline in gun sales may not help the gun violence problem. Bloomberg estimates there are 393 million weapons in the hands of gun owners. That is more than one gun for every American.
This Is the State Selling the Fewest Guns

Month 2021 Sales 2022 Sales
January 4,317,804 2,591,588
February 3,442,777 2,554,912
March 4,691,738 3,081,724
April 3,514,070 2,728,802
May 3,222,105 2,340,383
June 3,054,726 2,570,608

Comments / 1193

softshoe
2d ago

I am laughing pretty hard right now. The only reason that gun sales have gone down is because the Biden administration has made everybody poor. Anybody who votes Democrat has💩 for brains.

Reply(137)
1231
Joementia Brandon
2d ago

Both places I shop every other week still has all their employees busy and range slots are sometimes tough to schedule. Lame stream media bunk tales..

Reply(99)
611
Robert Wightman
2d ago

Some people are lucky to have enough money to eat let alone buy a new gun because of Binflation, so of course gun sales are down so will everything else be down in Biden's recession.

Reply(37)
328
24/7 Wall St.

