Ronald Reagan's daughter warns gun violence has turned the US into a 'weakened country' and says 'fear is a breeding ground for autocracy'

Click here to read the full article. Exorcisms are the new gun control — at least according to Fox News contributor Bill Bennett. During the conservative network’s coverage of the mass shooting at a 4th of July in a Chicago suburb, the former secretary of education suggested exorcists as the solution to ending gun violence. And he wasn’t joking.
“You need police. You need parents for sure. You need schools… But you know, you may need an exorcist, too,” Bennett, who served in the Reagan administration, said. “Before your audience shakes its head on that: If you look at these young men,...
