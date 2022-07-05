ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ronald Reagan's daughter warns gun violence has turned the US into a 'weakened country' and says 'fear is a breeding ground for autocracy'

By Grace Panetta
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Author Patti Davis speaks on stage at the UCLA Longevity Center's 2012 ICON Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel on June 6, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California David Livingston/Getty Images
  • Ronald Reagan's daughter writes that gun violence has turned the US into a "weakened country."
  • "Fear is a breeding ground for autocracy," author Patti Davis wrote in a New York Times op-ed.
  • Davis wrote that she's "lived in fear" of guns since her father survived an assassination attempt in 1981.

John Chandler
2d ago

Democrats releasing criminals back into society and we wonder why gun violist up. If everyone was armed then criminals would be out gunned and society would take care of the problem very quickly

The Metrologist
2d ago

There are over 100 million law abiding gun owners with over 300 million firearms and billions of ammunition. If law abiding gun owners were the problem, YOU WOULD KNOW IT!

Steve Carter
2d ago

guns are necessary to keep the government in check you don't think Biden and his administration won't use guns on us

