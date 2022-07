A couple have suddenly received a $1,500 fine for 'illegally' parking in their own driveway on their steep San Francisco road despite having done so for almost 40 years. Judy and Ed Craine were dumbfounded to receive an email telling them they could no longer park in their own carpad, and that they had been hit with a $1,542 fine, plus $250 a day for as long as the car remained there.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO