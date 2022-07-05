ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Ivanka Trump jokes about dress and Eric vows to ‘get these guys’ in new Jan 6 documentary footage

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A new trailer has been released from the bombshell Jan 6 documentary that has rocked the congressional probe into the Capitol riot.

The footage from Unprecedented reveals the incredible level of access the former first family gave to UK filmmaker Alex Holder.

In the trailer, Ivanka Trump can be seen joking about using a dog to cover her wrinkled dress and her brother Eric is also seen taking a mysterious call. It also features Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner and older brother Don Jr.

The trailer, which lasts nearly two and a half minutes, was part of the tranche of footage that Mr Holder handed over to the House Select Committee investigating January 6 under subpoena.

Mr Holder appeared in front of the committee in private on 23 June.

Clips from the sit-downs with Eric Trump and Ms Trump have previously been reported on, as have outtakes from Mr Holder’s conversations with Mr Trump and then-Vice President Mike Pence .

In the new trailer, Ivanka is concerned about a line on her dress showing up in the footage and jokes that she could use the makeup artist’s small dog to cover it up.

“Can I borrow your dog?” she asks.

“Is that OK?” Mr Kushner asks as he repositions his tie.

“We will make liberals cry again!” Mr Trump Jr can be seen yelling at a rally.

Filmed while on a phone call, Eric Trump says, “for the sake of this country, we’re going to get these guys”.

The fast-paced trailer is set to music by Vivaldi. A number of text overlays outline the arc of the series.

“Witness the 3-part documentary event … With exclusive access … To the most controversial family in the world … Gaining power is easy … Surrendering it is not.”

January 6 is the crescendo of the trailer as the music stops and Mr Trump can be seen at the “Stop the steal!” rally in downtown Washington, DC.

“Let’s all walk down Pennsylvania Avenue,” Mr Trump tells his supporters.

A camera person joined the Trump fans as they walked towards the Capitol.

“We’ve got to get the roaches out, all of them,” one man screams at the camera as he seems to indicate toward the congressional building.

The rioters are then shown entering the Capitol and attacking police in riot gear.

Towards the end of the trailer, Mr Trump’s voice can be heard asking: “Do you miss me yet?”

The Independent

The Independent

