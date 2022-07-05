ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fears over Nasa plot to bring back Mars samples that ‘could unleash alien virus’

A NASA plot to bring back soil from the surface of Mars has sparked fears that the mission could unleash alien microbes on Earth.

The Perseverance rover, which landed on the Red Planet last year, will collect pristine samples of Martian rock from the Jezero crater.

It will package them up in titanium tubes which will be returned to Earth by a separate spacecraft by 2033.

The mission promises to revolutionise our understanding of Martian soil by giving scientists a chance to study it in the flesh.

However, fears have been raised that alien microbes stored in the samples could pose a danger to our planet.

In May, Nasa's Jet Propoulsion Laboratory – which is spearheading the mission – held its first public presentation about the plans.

“We believe this to be the next logical step in our quest to eventually land humans on the surface of Mars,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, an astrophysicist and head of science at Nasa, according to The Columbian.

The samples collected by Perseverance "are thought to be the best opportunity to reveal the early evolution of Mars, including the potential" for life, Zurbuchen added.

However, some members of the public are worried that microbes or other life stored in the samples may be a biohazard.

Public comments on Nasa’s initial presentation – some made by people identifying as scientists and doctors –

One commenter said that samples should be "studied off-world and remotely due to the risk of planetary contamination. Even if the risk is minimal, nothing above a 0 per cent chance should be brought back to Earth."

Another wrote that "Nasa should NOT bring samples back from Mars until we know more about how said samples will impact our safety on this planet. Test first for possible bacteria that will adversely affect our health."

Many experts are worried about the risk of Earth microbes contaminating other worlds during space exploration.

But there are also concerns about extraterrestrial bacteria or viruses accidentally picked up from the surface of planets invading Earth.

Such pathogens are likely to be hardy survivors that are more than capable of surviving a long ride through space to our planet.

Should they prove infectious to humans – a long shot by all accounts – our immune systems might be powerless against them.

However, most scientists believe that any chance of a malignant strain landing on Earth is extremely unlikely, making the mission well worth the risk.

Perseverance, NASA's latest Mars rover, landed on the planet's Jezero crater – the site on an ancient lake – in February 2021.

It's on a mission to search for signs of ancient microbial life.

Its turret-mounted scientific instruments are able to determine chemical and mineral composition and look for organic matter.

The rover will also better characterise the planet's geological processes.

It uses a drill and a hollow coring bit at the end of its 7-foot-long (2-meter-long) robotic arm to extract samples slightly thicker than a pencil.

Samples are stored in specialised containers under its belly.

Nasa plans a mission to bring around 30 samples back to Earth in the 2030s, where scientists will be able to conduct more detailed analysis that might confirm there was microbial life.

Perseverance collected its first Martian soil sample in September, 2021. It is carrying 43 sample tubes for a return trip to Earth.

In May, the car-sized robot reached an ancient river delta in the Jezero Crater where evidence of past life could be hidden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eG39Z_0gVFQPfG00
Perseverance is exploring an ancient river delta in the Jezero crater Credit: Getty
Newsweek

U.S. Military to Send Fusion Reactor Into Space Within Five Years

The U.S. government wants to send a tiny nuclear fusion reactor into space, and it has partnered with a private company to get a prototype operational by 2027. Nuclear fusion is an area of physics that scientists have pored over for years as it promises to provide one of the cleanest and most efficient forms of energy possible. Nuclear fusion is when two atomic nuclei merge into one single heavier nucleus, converting some mass into energy.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Satellites watch record-breaking wildfires burn across Alaska

A hot, dry start to summer has sparked a record number of wildfires in southern Alaska, and weather satellites are tracking the development of the blazes from space. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) geostationary satellites have captured striking images of the fires burning across south-central and southwestern Alaska since early June. Lightning strikes from thunderstorms are sparking these early-season wildfires, which are then feeding on dry vegetation from a mild winter, according to a statement from NOAA (opens in new tab).
ALASKA STATE
IFLScience

First Giant Waterlily Discovered In Over 100 Years Is Biggest In The World

A giant waterlily growing in the Kew Gardens Herbarium in London, UK, for the last 177 years has recently been discovered to be a new species based on the remarkable hunch of a waterlily expert. This marks the first discovery of a new species of giant waterlily in over a century. Only two other known species of giant waterlily exist in the famous Victoria genus and this new species now makes it a trio.
WILDLIFE
CNET

Funky Mars Rocks Complicate NASA Rover's Sampling Dreams

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's Perseverance rover is investigating the immensely exciting river delta region of Jezero Crater. It has big plans to pick up some rock samples there that might hold evidence of past life. But the rocks aren't cooperating. Yet.
ASTRONOMY
BBC

China's Tianwen-1 spacecraft photographs Mars in detail

The spacecraft circled the Red Planet an incredible 1,300 times since early last year, according to media in the country. China's Tianwen-1 successfully reached Mars in February 2021. Since then, a robotic rover has been exploring the surface, while the orbiter has been surveying the planet from space. The pictures...
ASTRONOMY
