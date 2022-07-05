LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office welcomes back two of their officers who graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy in Institute on Friday, July 1.

Deputy Lucas Kessler and Deputy David Staley were members of the 189th Basic Class at the academy, said Sheriff Bruce Sloan in a press release

“The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office is proud of these two young men and for all of their efforts and accomplishments. We look forward to their many years of professional service to the citizens of Greenbrier County,” the press release said.

The post Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office welcomes back graduates appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .