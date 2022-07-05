ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy Perry called out for supporting 'anti-abortion billionaire' after voicing frustration over Roe v Wade

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGgpu_0gVFQIjP00

Katy Perry has been called a "hypocrite" after her recent tweet where she criticised the Roe v. Waderuling as people pointed out she supported “anti-abortionist" Rick Caruso.

Independence Day in the US takes place on July 4th, with Perry's 2010 hit Firework being synonymous with the holiday.

However, Perry wasn't in the celebratory mood this year when she tweeted some of the lyrics with additional comments slamming the recent Supreme Court decision - "'Baby you're a firework' is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh [shaking my head]."

The Dark Horse singer referenced the viral "is a 10" trend where people propose scenarios of someone/something being perfect in every way apart from one specific flaw that can significantly decrease their attractiveness.

Perry's mentioned women's rights, in regards to the recent US Supreme Court ruling which overturned the landmark decisionRoe v. Wade which gave the constitutional right to safe abortion.

As a result of this ruling being overturned, individual states can now decide whether or not to ban the procedure - with many already doing so.

However, the pop star has received backlash from this tweet with many pointing to a previous tweet from Perry where she voiced her support for billionaire Caruso, who is running for Los Angeles mayor.

Last month, Perry tweeted to her 108.8m followers: "RICK CARUSO FTW [for the win]" with an exclamation mark emoji.

While Caruso has pledged to "vigorously protect a woman’s right to choose" if he is elected as LA's mayor, however this has not always been the case...

Caruso - who was previously a Republican - was called out by reproductive health nonprofit Planned Parenthood for his "long-standing support of anti-choice individuals and organizations."

The organisation said in a letter to Caruso last month (obtained by TMZ) that it was "deeply disturbed" to see the politician's "long-standing support of anti-choice individuals and organizations."

"Throughout your career, you’ve publicly supported organizations and policymakers who have taken aggressive action to limit access to abortion, overturn Roe v Wade, and defund Planned Parenthood," it read.

“You’ve donated nearly $1 million to policymakers who put forth legislation that criminalized abortion,” and for Caruso to “issue a public apology for the countless actions you’ve taken that put women’s health and well-being at risk”.

Planned Parenthood also asked the mayor hopeful to clarify his stance on abortion rights too.

Many people were quick to highlight this previous tweet and Caruso's political history when on the topic of abortion rights to the 37-year-old.

\u201c@katyperry Hey remember literally a month ago when you tweeted out support for a dude that has donated millions of dollars to forced birth politicians?\u201d

— KATY PERRY (@KATY PERRY) 1656927898

Perry has so far not responded to the criticism from her latest tweet and indy100 has reached out to her representatives for comment.

Comments / 33

ciara
2d ago

THERE ARE 2 RACES IN THIS WORLD: “ THOSE THAT TRULY BELIEVE IN GOD AND THOSE THAT TRULY DO NOT !”“ SATAN FOREVER AND ALWAYS LOSES AS WELL AS THOSE THAT HE USES !” Hallelujah! Praise and Glory be to GOD in Jesus name 🙏❤️🙏

Reply(3)
22
Deenda Mydik
2d ago

If you are a pro choice believer and think it's ok to be promiscuous, get pregnant then have the unborn child terminated.....why don't you fully commit to your cause and have yourself aborted. It's never too late

Reply(1)
26
herbtaker
2d ago

Like Christine Blasey Ford and Cassady - they all perform for money, just how much.

Reply
16
 

RadarOnline

'Hypocrite': Katy Perry Faces Backlash Over Pro-Choice Tweet After Backing Rick Caruso

Katy Perry is being dragged online over a pro-choice tweet she shared on the Fourth of July after endorsing Rick Caruso for Los Angeles mayor. "'Baby You're A Firework' is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh," the I Kissed a Girl singer, 37, tweeted on the holiday following the Supreme Court's groundbreaking choice to overturn Roe v. Wade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Katie Couric’s husband, John Molner, called out for ‘tone-deaf’ Roe v. Wade post

His Instagram post crash-landed. Katie Couric’s husband, John Molner, was called out for whining on social media about Delta canceling his flight last Friday — the same day that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The financier and CEO of Couric’s media company tagged the airline in his post before acknowledging it was “a sad day in our nation.” Molner, 59, then incongruously ranted about how “Delta Airlines continues its descent toward becoming the worst major US airlines canceling scores of flights daily, stranding passengers for days and holding them hostage to higher fares.” In the comments section, one gobsmacked follower fumed,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli's Bold Statement About The Recent SCOTUS Rulings

The Supreme Court of the United States has ruled on two important and divisive issues over the past two days, abortion and gun control, and celebrities and lawmakers alike are chiming in with their thoughts on social media. On Thursday, June 23, SCOTUS "struck down" a New York state law that required citizens to have "proper cause to carry a handgun," loosening the regulations for who can obtain a concealed carry permit (via USA Today). This decision was especially disappointing for lawmakers like Governor Kathy Hochul, who is working toward more gun control in New York in the wake of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas (via USA Today).
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Pope Francis Doesn’t Care About Nancy Pelosi’s View on Abortion

A number of conservative American Catholic bishops have called for Catholics like Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi to be banned from receiving communion over their support of abortion. But their boss clearly does not agree. On Wednesday, Pelosi, one of the country’s most vocal supporters of abortion rights, met no resistance in Rome, where she had a one-on-one with Pope Francis and received Holy Communion at a mass he presided over inside St. Peter’s basilica. Francis has not publicly commented on the debate in the U.S., but the Vatican did issue a statement saying that they were against abortion, but that other legislation, including gun control, ought to also be considered in any “pro-life” stance.
U.S. POLITICS
EW.com

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow shares abortion experience while condemning Roe v. Wade reversal

Meadow Walker opened up about her own abortion experience after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. The 23-year-old daughter of late actor Paul Walker revealed she had an abortion at the onset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, calling it a "very private and personal experience" — "the way it should be" — as she condemned the Supreme Court's decision in an Instagram post shared Saturday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
