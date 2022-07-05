Katy Perry called out for supporting 'anti-abortion billionaire' after voicing frustration over Roe v Wade

Katy Perry has been called a "hypocrite" after her recent tweet where she criticised the Roe v. Waderuling as people pointed out she supported “anti-abortionist" Rick Caruso.

Independence Day in the US takes place on July 4th, with Perry's 2010 hit Firework being synonymous with the holiday.

However, Perry wasn't in the celebratory mood this year when she tweeted some of the lyrics with additional comments slamming the recent Supreme Court decision - "'Baby you're a firework' is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh [shaking my head]."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The Dark Horse singer referenced the viral "is a 10" trend where people propose scenarios of someone/something being perfect in every way apart from one specific flaw that can significantly decrease their attractiveness.

Perry's mentioned women's rights, in regards to the recent US Supreme Court ruling which overturned the landmark decisionRoe v. Wade which gave the constitutional right to safe abortion.

As a result of this ruling being overturned, individual states can now decide whether or not to ban the procedure - with many already doing so.

However, the pop star has received backlash from this tweet with many pointing to a previous tweet from Perry where she voiced her support for billionaire Caruso, who is running for Los Angeles mayor.

Last month, Perry tweeted to her 108.8m followers: "RICK CARUSO FTW [for the win]" with an exclamation mark emoji.

While Caruso has pledged to "vigorously protect a woman’s right to choose" if he is elected as LA's mayor, however this has not always been the case...

Caruso - who was previously a Republican - was called out by reproductive health nonprofit Planned Parenthood for his "long-standing support of anti-choice individuals and organizations."

The organisation said in a letter to Caruso last month (obtained by TMZ) that it was "deeply disturbed" to see the politician's "long-standing support of anti-choice individuals and organizations."

"Throughout your career, you’ve publicly supported organizations and policymakers who have taken aggressive action to limit access to abortion, overturn Roe v Wade, and defund Planned Parenthood," it read.

“You’ve donated nearly $1 million to policymakers who put forth legislation that criminalized abortion,” and for Caruso to “issue a public apology for the countless actions you’ve taken that put women’s health and well-being at risk”.

Planned Parenthood also asked the mayor hopeful to clarify his stance on abortion rights too.

Many people were quick to highlight this previous tweet and Caruso's political history when on the topic of abortion rights to the 37-year-old.

\u201c@katyperry Hey remember literally a month ago when you tweeted out support for a dude that has donated millions of dollars to forced birth politicians?\u201d — KATY PERRY (@KATY PERRY) 1656927898

Perry has so far not responded to the criticism from her latest tweet and indy100 has reached out to her representatives for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.