ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Readers respond: Global health programs need more funding

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here in Oregon, we are not the only ones feeling the evermore obvious effects of climate change. All over the world, countries have been experiencing fires, heat waves, storms and overall uncharacteristic...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Change forest management

In light of human-induced climate change, loss of forest cover world-wide, and habitat degradation, the decades old model of industrial forestry must go. Timberland Investment Management Organizations and Real Estate Investment Trusts for too long have taken over the ownership of many forests with one goal in mind--maximize short term profits. Their model of extractive logging on public and private lands—clear cuts, logging roads, monocultural plantations, extensive herbicide spraying, soil disruption, and debris piles—is driving climate change, amplifying the severity of heat waves and drought, causing more severe fires, and unraveling the ecological balance of plant, soil, and animal habitat.
HILLSBORO, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Portland, OR
Health
The Oregonian

Online reviewers in Oregon on notice: Supreme Court declines to offer ordinary people higher media protection from libel suits

Merchants irked by online reviews will still have an open lane to file libel lawsuits against their critics, the Oregon Supreme Court signaled, while media organizations will remain relatively secure against such defamation claims. In a closely watched ruling, the state’s highest court declined to extend certain free speech protections...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Supreme Court accountability

In light of the far-reaching effects of recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings, I’m wondering how it is that the judicial branch of our government, alone among the three, escapes accountability for its actions?. When politicians in the legislative and/or executive branches of government overstep their roles, they are usually...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Merkley
The Oregonian

Oregon Republican Party names a new leader after 2nd rapid resignation

The Oregon Republican Party has its third new leader in less than 18 months, after the unexpected resignation of its acting chair last week. Justin Hwang, a Gresham restaurateur and former legislative candidate, has stepped into the role of party chair following his election to vice-chair in late May, the party announced Wednesday. Hwang fills the spot left by outgoing chair Herman Baertschiger Jr., who announced he was resigning effective July 5, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. The former Senate Republican leader quit last week, saying it was time to pass the torch.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Heat Waves#Human Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Oregonian

A ‘Shark Week’ blimp will fly over Portland and NW skies this weekend

If you just can’t wait for the Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week” to get underway this year, look up in the skies this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, a “Shark Week”-branded blimp is scheduled to fly over Portland and other Northwest cities. While the East Coast has seen a “Shark Week” blimp before, this is the first time that the West Coast will get its own blimp visits.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

3 Portland fires tied to fireworks on July 4

Let’s just say not everyone got the message. Portland this year joined cities like Vancouver by banning the personal use of fireworks, but neighborhoods within its city limits still heard and saw ground spinners, sparklers and more on July Fourth. A spokesman for Portland Fire and Rescue said Tuesday...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

7 peaceful properties to rent for an Oregon high desert getaway: Bungalows, country cabins, and more

Portland summer is a sight to behold, offering blooming roses and warm river days. However, if you’re feeling adventurous and want to get out of town, consider trading the city for Oregon’s spacious high deserts. From the Painted Hills to the rural landscapes of Joseph, take a look at some of the best Oregon desert stays to visit this summer, all from Vrbo, which has more options if one of these doesn’t work for your travel plans.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Learn to make the most of your garden at these summer events

Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Leach Botanical Garden Tour: 1:30 p.m. Fridays and 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through July. Learn about the garden’s history, heritage trees, seasonal plants, habitat restoration and more. Register at leachgarden.org; Leach Botanical Garden, 6704 S.E. 122nd Ave.
FOREST GROVE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
77K+
Followers
43K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy