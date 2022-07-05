Readers respond: Global health programs need more funding

In light of human-induced climate change, loss of forest cover world-wide, and habitat degradation, the decades old model of industrial forestry must go. Timberland Investment Management Organizations and Real Estate Investment Trusts for too long have taken over the ownership of many forests with one goal in mind--maximize short term profits. Their model of extractive logging on public and private lands—clear cuts, logging roads, monocultural plantations, extensive herbicide spraying, soil disruption, and debris piles—is driving climate change, amplifying the severity of heat waves and drought, causing more severe fires, and unraveling the ecological balance of plant, soil, and animal habitat.
Comments / 0