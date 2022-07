Washington — White House communications director Kate Bedingfield plans to leave her role in the near future, a White House aide confirmed Thursday. Bedingfield has been key player in Mr. Biden's inner circle in recent years, having served as his communications director when he was vice president and as deputy campaign manager during his 2020 presidential run. The White House aide said Bedingfield is stepping aside to spend more time with her husband and young children. The Wall Street Journal first reported her impending departure.

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO