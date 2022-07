On Thursday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced that legal actions would be taken against the owners of the Binghamton Plaza on the city's north side. The plaza on 33 W. State Street used to be the center of the department store K-Mart in the city but has now sat in ruins since it left. While some businesses still operate out of the plaza, like New York Pizzeria, the City of Binghamton is taking steps to gain control over the longtime eyesore.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO