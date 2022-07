The price for a gallon of gas in the Peoria metro area is back below $5 for the first time in more than a month. According to the AAA motor club’s website, the average for regular unleaded in the Peoria-Pekin market is $4.996. That's down from a peak of $5.291 on June 13 after the area crossed the $5 barrier for the first time on June 2.

PEORIA, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO