Morgan City, LA

Morgan City police radio logs for July 1-5

By Editorial
stmarynow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 5:48 a.m. 1500 block of Sandra Street; Alarm. 5:50 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Fire alarm. 6:27 a.m. 6800 block of La. 182;...

www.stmarynow.com

stmarynow.com

Five marijuana arrests by Morgan City, Berwick police

Morgan City police reported three marijuana arrests and Berwick officers reported two more Tuesday, one of a juvenile accused of distribution. Morgan City and St. Mary authorities also made arrests on domestic abuse charges. Berwick. Police Chief David S. Leonard reported these arrests:. —Juvenile male, 15, was arrested at 3:38...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Two more drug arrests by Morgan City police

After making three marijuana possession arrests Tuesday, Morgan City police made two more Wednesday and early Thursday. The Wednesday arrest also involved weapons charges. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 34 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Patterson, Morgan City police make three drunk driving arrests

Patterson and Morgan City police made three arrests on drunk driving charges over the long holiday weekend, two of them in combination with drug possession charges. Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrests:. --Joel L. Bailey, 24, Taft Street, Patterson, was arrested at 10:44 a.m. Friday on charges of driving...
MORGAN CITY, LA
wbrz.com

A dozen boaters arrested in DWI crackdown across Louisiana over holiday weekend

At least a dozen people were arrested for DWI on Louisiana waterways over the Fourth of July weekend, according to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Among those arrested were three in the capital area, including a man who was allegedly operating a boat drunk on Blind River when a 17-year-old girl was flung overboard and killed by the vehicle's motor on July 4. That driver, 33-year-old Dustin Crowe, is also facing charges of vehicular homicide and reckless operation.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Victim Shot at Private Function on Hollywood Road in Houma

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a shooting investigation that occurred in the 100 block of Hollywood Road on July 3, 2022. Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Violent Crimes Detectives responded to the 100 block of Hollywood...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WAFB

BR native Miranda Thomas joins 9NEWS Team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge native Miranda Thomas has joined the WAFB 9NEWS Team as a reporter. Miranda, a 2019 graduate of Southern University, comes to WAFB from a television station in Alexandria, LA where she also worked as a reporter. While at Southern, she wrote for the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Pierre Part man pleads guilty in fatal crash

A Pierre Part man could serve up to five years in prison after pleading guilty in a 2021 fatal crash. Dean Putz Jr., 25, Leonie Street, Pierre Part, enter guilty pleas last week in 23rd Judicial District Court last week to charges of negligent homicide, reckless operation and no seat belt.
PIERRE PART, LA
brproud.com

Two men shot outside their homes in Louisiana

RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were shot in Lafourche Parish over the July 4th weekend. The first shooting took place late Sunday night. “An 18-year-old male had what appeared to be a bullet wound on his leg and other graze wounds to his body,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
RACELAND, LA
brproud.com

Duo from Louisiana arrested after meth found during traffic stop

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night led to the arrest of Chelsie Breaux, 30, of, Pierre Part and Edward Roy Vinet, Jr., 46, of Gonzales. The traffic stop was initiated on LA 70 after the vehicle allegedly committed a traffic violation. A deputy with the...
GONZALES, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO in Need of Public Assistance Involving Shoplifting Incident

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a shoplifting incident that occurred at two local Terrebonne businesses. Sheriff Soignet announced that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies responded to the business of Ulta Beauty, at 1779 Martin Luther King Blvd on Monday, May 23, 2022, in reference to suspects entering the store and stealing a large amount of perfume from the business. Patrol Deputies also learned that three suspects, described as two females and one male, left the business with over $7,500 in perfume related product. Terrebonne Patrol Deputies were able to access surveillance footage from the business, where photographs of the suspects involved were gathered.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

