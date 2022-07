Kevin Durant is arguably the best player in the league, and when he requests a trade, you would imagine that every single team would come knocking at the Nets' door trying to get a deal done. Considering KD's stature, it should come as no surprise that the Nets want a lot for their superstar. They are looking for another all-star player and at least five draft picks to sweeten the pot. There is no telling whether or not this will happen, and it seems like teams are reluctant to up their offers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO