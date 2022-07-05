ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Bicyclist killed after vehicle crash in Pine Hills

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vh3M3_0gVFN4zl00
Crime tape Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A 58-year-old Altamonte Springs man was killed in a vehicle crash while riding a bicycle Monday night in Pine Hills, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 10:45 p.m., the bicyclist was traveling north on Rolling Way near Indian Hill Road while a 2010 Ford Escape was heading east, said the FHP’s Lt. Tara Crescenzi.

The bicyclist attempted to make a right turn onto Indian Hill and traveled into the path of the Ford Escape, Crescenzi said. The Escape struck the bicycle and the rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, Crescenzi said.

The Escape driver, a 23-year-old Orlando man, was uninjured, Crescenzi said.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
City
Pine Hills, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Altamonte Springs, FL
Pine Hills, FL
Crime & Safety
850wftl.com

Police in Orlando search for motorcycle missing from crash scene

Authorities in Orange County, Orlando are currently searching for a motorcycle that went missing from a crash scene. The incident occurred just after midnight Sunday, along John Young Parkway and Central Florida Parkway. Officials were notified about a motorcycle crash involving a 35-year-old male said to be from the area.
SCDNReports

UPDATE: Dead Man Dropped Off at Florida Hospital

Dead Man Dropped Off at Florida HospitalSCDN Graphics Department. On July 5, 2022, at 7:45 p.m., deputies responded to Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital at 9400 Turkey Lake Road regarding a shooting victim. Deputies learned the deceased male victim, John-John Villafane (DOB: 9/29/68), had been the passenger in a blue sedan on I-4 Eastbound between Osceola Parkway and State Road 528, when the driver says someone in another vehicle shot at them following an altercation. The driver took the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Traffic Accident#Tribune Content Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
click orlando

Fatal crash investigated on Indian Hill Road in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash is under investigation in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck happened just after 11 p.m. on Indian Hill Road at Pine Hills Road. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Details about the crash have not been released, but video...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. — A man was killed in a crash after deputies said he lost control of his car in heavy rain. Deputies said the crash happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday in near Howland and Chilton streets in Deltona. Three vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver...
DELTONA, FL
WESH

WESH 2 Investigates: Sunroofs suddenly exploding, terrifying drivers

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has found no “safety-related defect trend” leading to thousands of vehicle sunroofs suddenly shattering, or “exploding” in the words of Florida drivers who spoke with WESH 2 Investigates and showed us the damage. “I...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

2 pedestrians seriously injured in Sanford crash, officials say

SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford crash resulted in two pedestrians sent to the hospital with serious injuries Monday, according to Sanford police and Fire. Reports show two vehicles crashed at the intersection of St. Johns Parkway and Towne Center Boulevard. [TRENDING: 2 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Apopka...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Body recovered in Orange County lake

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A body was recovered in an Orange County lake shortly on July Fourth, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said they responded to the the area of West Colonial Drive and Vizcaya Lake Road before 1 a.m. after receiving reports of a body found in Lake Lotta.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy