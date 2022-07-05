Bicyclist killed after vehicle crash in Pine Hills

Crime tape Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A 58-year-old Altamonte Springs man was killed in a vehicle crash while riding a bicycle Monday night in Pine Hills, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 10:45 p.m., the bicyclist was traveling north on Rolling Way near Indian Hill Road while a 2010 Ford Escape was heading east, said the FHP’s Lt. Tara Crescenzi.

The bicyclist attempted to make a right turn onto Indian Hill and traveled into the path of the Ford Escape, Crescenzi said. The Escape struck the bicycle and the rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, Crescenzi said.

The Escape driver, a 23-year-old Orlando man, was uninjured, Crescenzi said.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com