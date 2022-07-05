ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

State files appeal reversing block of Florida’s 15-week abortion law, ban remains in effect

By Dave Elias
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NyIlW_0gVFMkp700

Florida’s 15-week abortion ban was temporarily halted Tuesday after a Tallahassee judge officially ruled it unconstitutional.

That lasted less than an hour after Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody quickly appealed the judge’s ruling which put the abortion restriction back in place.

READ THE NOTICE OF APPEAL BELOW :

The quick legal maneuvers left many women confused as the volley over abortion rights continues in Florida.

Crystal Czyscon said she woke to news that the judge had removed Florida’s abortion ban but she was not aware the state appealed and put it back in place.

“To hear that they already…..yes this is very frustrating as a woman and as a Floridian,” she said.

The mother of five predicts the rulings will only inspire more women to protest in Southwest Florida.

“I have seen every single day since Roe vs Wade a protest somewhere in our county,” Czyscon said.

Something that activist Arlene Goldberg remembers from the 1970s when Roe v Wade became law.

“Women did not have the right to have an abortion. They were having abortions but not saying how they were having abortions,” Goldberg noted.

It’s something Goldberg fears will soon happen again if women are given less time to choose abortion.

“Parents today had more rights than their own children will have today,” she said.

Previously women had up to 24 weeks to get an abortion before lawmakers passed a bill in March limiting it to 15 weeks. The governor signed it in April and it became law on July 1st.

However Anti-abortion rights supporter Elaine Sarlo doesn’t feel as they she has lost any rights as a woman.

“I don’t believe the overturn of Roe v. Wade has in any way taken away any rights for myself as a woman,” Sarlo explained.

Sarlo believes Florida is protecting the right to life and she is glad that the issue has been turned back over to the states.

It’s likely the issue is now headed to the Florida State Supreme Court to make a final decision on abortion. Governor DeSantis could call a special legislative session and call lawmakers back to Tallahassee to outlaw abortion altogether.

