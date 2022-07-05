Former UConn star Maya Moore reveals birth of son with husband Jonathan Irons

Former UConn and WNBA star Maya Moore revealed on Good Morning America Tuesday that she and her husband, Jonathan Irons, had their first child.

Jonathan Hughston Irons Jr. was born in February.

Moore, who won two national championships at UConn, four WNBA titles with the Minnesota Lynx and was named the league’s MVP in 2014, left basketball at the peak of her career in 2019 to focus on social justice. She was determined to overturn a wrongful conviction and get Irons freed from prison.

Irons was tried and convicted as an adult at 16 years old by an all-white jury for a burglary and shooting he didn’t commit. Moore formed a close friendship with him before her freshman year at UConn through a prison ministry in Missouri, and she went on to spend years fighting for his case before his conviction was overturned after over two decades in July 2020.

Irons proposed to Moore on the night he was released from prison and the pair got married a few months later.

Moore and Irons’ love story was documented in “Breakaway,” a film produced by Robin Roberts and ESPN’s 30 for 30 released last July. That same month, Moore was awarded the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2021 ESPYs for her social justice efforts.