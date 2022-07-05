ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Former UConn star Maya Moore reveals birth of son with husband Jonathan Irons

By Lila Bromberg, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

Former UConn and WNBA star Maya Moore revealed on Good Morning America Tuesday that she and her husband, Jonathan Irons, had their first child.

Jonathan Hughston Irons Jr. was born in February.

Moore, who won two national championships at UConn, four WNBA titles with the Minnesota Lynx and was named the league’s MVP in 2014, left basketball at the peak of her career in 2019 to focus on social justice. She was determined to overturn a wrongful conviction and get Irons freed from prison.

Irons was tried and convicted as an adult at 16 years old by an all-white jury for a burglary and shooting he didn’t commit. Moore formed a close friendship with him before her freshman year at UConn through a prison ministry in Missouri, and she went on to spend years fighting for his case before his conviction was overturned after over two decades in July 2020.

Irons proposed to Moore on the night he was released from prison and the pair got married a few months later.

Moore and Irons’ love story was documented in “Breakaway,” a film produced by Robin Roberts and ESPN’s 30 for 30 released last July. That same month, Moore was awarded the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2021 ESPYs for her social justice efforts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Moore
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy