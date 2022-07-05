Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Two Weeks Late” By Ashley Monroe

Happy Tuesday, y’all.

Today for the Song of the Week, we have a tune called “Two Weeks Late” from Ashley Monroe, whose name you might recognize as one third of Miranda Lambert’s girl band, Pistol Annies.

She’s an incredible solo artist, as well, and truly one of the most underrated and talented artists in the genre.

From her phenomenal 2013 Like a Rose album, she wrote “Two Weeks Late” with Shane McAnally, who came up with the hook “a dollar short and two weeks late” while standing in line at the ATM, funny enough.

The story focuses on the idea that this girl is pregnant, late on rent (and a lot of other things), and her life is starting to spiral out of control as things keep happening that she doesn’t necessarily expect.

Ashley gives us the full rundown of the reality of what that means for a lot of people on this clever, catchy song, and she told SPIN a while back that the inspiration came from growing up in a small town herself and seeing a lot girls she knew experiencing everything she describes in “Two Weeks Late”:

“I drew that from girls I went to high school with. Your mom comes in and says, ‘Okay, you’re getting married.’ In a small town, that’s seen as the right thing to do, even if you can’t stand who the father is.

I always looked at that like, I don’t think that’s right. How many people have gotten knocked up with no money? That happens all the time.”

It’s a real, honest, and very unique take on unplanned pregnancy and small town life (which is hard to come by a lot of the time in country music), so do yourself a favor and check it out: