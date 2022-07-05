Time is running out, deadline for primary registration voting on Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you’re planning on voting in the Arizona primary election on August 2nd but you’re not yet registered, time is running out.

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, July 5th.

Voters need to be registered to vote 29 days before the election they plan to vote in.

Alan Gonzalez from Raze Arizona says it’s important to make your voice heard, especially in elections that will directly impact the community you live in.

"It’s not just about what’s going on in D.C.," said Gonzalez. "Here in Yuma, where the lines are drawn, water resources, school funding for our children, that’s decided here in our county.”

Voters can register online, or at the Yuma County Recorder’s Office on Main Street.