Birmingham pedestrian killed over holiday weekend identified

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa mother was sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing her son, according to Tuscaloosa Police Department. Lakendra Yashekia Williams was charged in the death of her child in 2019. Demarious Kamari Henry was taken to Children’s Hospital in 2018, according to investigators. He was kept on life support until his death on Feb. 11, 2019.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO