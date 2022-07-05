ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham pedestrian killed over holiday weekend identified

By Bobby Mathews
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a pedestrian struck and killed over the holiday weekend. Lacy Arnez Owens, 61, was struck by...

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Trussville Tribune

One killed, multiple injured in Birmingham crash

BIRMINGHAM — One person was killed, and multiple passengers were injured in a Birmingham crash on Thursday, June 7, at approximately 7:30 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Antonio Laden Haynes, 29, of Gardendale, was the driver of a convertible Chevrolet Camaro traveling north on Decatur Highway. Haynes lost control of his vehicle, causing the vehicle to roll over and eject multiple unrestrained occupants.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man accused of stealing ambulance outside UAB back in Jefferson County Jail

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The man accused of stealing an ambulance outside UAB Hospital was back in the Jefferson County Jail as of Thursday night, July 7, 2022. Lt. Joni Money with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said 45-year-old Phillip Shane Bradford, an inmate who escaped custody on Wednesday June 22, 2022, was captured by U.S. Marshals in Arizona.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Eric Leuji Carnley was driving a motorcycle on I-20/59, near Arkadelphia Road, when he was struck by an unknown driver around 3:35 a.m. Carnley was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man struck in hit and run in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Columbiana Police Department needs your help identifying a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit and run. Police tell WBRC FOX6 the vehicle hit 46-year-old victim Chadwick Blankenship on Saturday June 11, 2022, around 2 p.m. on HWY 70 near the Career Technical Education Center and the Shelby County DHR facility.
COLUMBIANA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Jefferson County, AL
Accidents
City
Birmingham, AL
County
Jefferson County, AL
Birmingham, AL
Accidents
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

21-year-old killed in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old man was killed in an overnight dirt bike crash in Tuscaloosa. According to Tuscaloosa Police, Justin Tionne Wilder Jr. was driving a dirt bike on McFarland Boulevard East around 12:50 a.m. when the bike crash into an SUV that was turning right onto Jug Factory Lane.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Arrest made in deadly Gate City shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have made an arrest in the murder of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed in Gate City on June 25, 2022. Marcus Harper, 19, is charged with the murder of Jaylan Bloxom. The deadly shooting happened in the 7500 block of 67th Court...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

B’ham PD investigating multiple Metro PCS robberies, searching for suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) says detectives are conducting multiple robbery investigations at Metro PCS stores. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The stores and dates of robberies are listed below:. 06/15/2022 - 7911 Crestwood Boulevard. 06/22/2022 - 7004 1st...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Suspect charged in shooting death of Birmingham 18-year-old

A suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a Birmingham teen killed more than a week ago on the city’s eastside. Marcus Harper, 19, is charged with murder in the June 25 slaying of 18-year-old Jaylan Bloxom. Harper was booked into the Jefferson County Jail Tuesday evening and is being held on $1.5 million.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Uab Hospital
wbrc.com

TPD: Tuscaloosa woman sentenced to 40 years in death of her infant son

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa mother was sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing her son, according to Tuscaloosa Police Department. Lakendra Yashekia Williams was charged in the death of her child in 2019. Demarious Kamari Henry was taken to Children’s Hospital in 2018, according to investigators. He was kept on life support until his death on Feb. 11, 2019.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Fatal dirt bike crash in Tuscaloosa

Thoughts and prayers with a side of fries at local McDonald's. Brenda Wilson, employee at an Ocean Springs McDonald's, prays for customers daily with hopes to reach one soul at a time. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Betty Cobb described as fighter by friends and family. Bring troubling social media...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Train hits car in Talladega County

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Part of a road in Talladega County is now closed after a train and a vehicle collided with one another Wednesday morning. The crash happened at approximately 8:28 a.m. Wednesday near the 700 block of Gene Stewart Boulevard. All lanes of the road at that corner will be closed for […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tuscaloosa Thread

Mother of Tuscaloosa Baby Who Died in 2019 Sentenced to 40 Years

The mother of an allegedly abused infant who died in 2019 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, the Tuscaloosa Police Department announced Wednesday. In a long Facebook post, a department spokesperson said the baby, Demarious Kamari Henry, was eight weeks old when TPD Investigator Dornell Cousette visited him in Children's of Alabama hospital in Birmingham.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Suspect sentenced in one of a fallen officer’s last cases

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A fallen Tuscaloosa police officer is being remembered after a judge sentenced a murder suspect in one of the last cases he investigated. Investigator Dornell Cousette was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2019, but his work is still be recognized by the department. Cousette investigated juvenile crimes for the Tuscaloosa Police Department.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WAFF

One dead in fatal Fairview shooting

FAIRVIEW, Ala. (WAFF) - A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead after a shooting in Fairview on Tuesday morning. According to the Cullman County Coroner, Bryce Shane Bradshaw was the man shot and killed. At this time, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. This story will be updated...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are asking for your help identifying a suspect in a robbery they say happened back in June. Police say a member of the community was robbed at gunpoint on Monday, June 20 in the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue West.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pelham Police preparing for possible surge in human trafficking

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the influx of people coming in for The World Games many law enforcement agencies are preparing for a potential surge in human trafficking. Pelham Police officers are trained on how to recognize and stop human trafficking in all of its forms. Sgt. Brad Jordan with...
PELHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

9 injured, including 5 children, in apartment fire near Hoover

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Five children and four adults are being treated for injuries sustained in a fire at the Lory of Hoover Apartments Tuesday afternoon. Get the latest update in the video above. Fire officials said a call reporting a large apartment fire came in around 12:20 p.m....
The Trussville Tribune

Crash involving train blocks roadway in Talladega County

UPDATE: The roadway is cleared and has been reopened. From The Tribune staff reports TALLADEGA COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash involving a train caused a road closure on Wednesday, July 6, at approximately 8:28 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), all lanes near 700 Gene Stewart Blvd. in Talladega County are currently blocked and […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy