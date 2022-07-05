The New Normal: What impact will the latest Supreme Court decisions have on the tri-state area?

News 12 's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by constitutional attorney Andrew Lieb to discuss the latest landmark rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court's back-to-back decisions last week on guns and abortion — tying the hands of blue states in regulating firearms while freeing red states to ban abortions — punctuated the degree to which the court's solid 6-3 conservative majority is poised to remake American life, swinging the policy pendulum to the right on touchstone issues.

In Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the court ruled that a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks is constitutional and overturned the constitutional right to abortion established by Roe v. Wade in 1973. What impact will this decision have on the tri-state area?

Can Supreme Court justices who spoke about Roe as settled law be impeached?

Members of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration have coordinated with the team of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, one of five other states affected by the sweeping Supreme Court ruling on gun rights.

Hochul has suggested barring guns from schools, places of worship and events attended by a certain number of people. She has also said the state might ban guns from businesses as a default, making exceptions for those who affirm that they want guns on their property. And she said that training and storage requirements might also be on the table for those seeking permits.

In Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, the court ruled that a football coach at a public high school had a constitutional right to pray at the 50-yard line after his team's games. In Carson v. Makin, the court ruled that a Maine program that excludes religious schools from a state tuition program is a violation of the free exercise of religion.