A knock on the door of a central Lincoln apartment quickly turned into an armed robbery and landed two men in jail, according to police. Lincoln Police responded June 23 to the apartment near 10th and G streets, where a 61-year-old man told investigators he opened his apartment door at about 5 a.m. and encountered three men who forced their way inside, police said in court records.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO