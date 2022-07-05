ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Amazing students’ at Hungerford perform ‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y -- Students at The Hungerford School recently put on a production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” -- complete with glamorous costumes and a serene backdrop of the sea. “Some of our biggest accomplishments are things that the audience is unable to see,”...

