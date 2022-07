Click here to read the full article. Gregory Itzin, who played the U.S. president in Fox’s hit series 24, died today. He was 74. His death was announced by 24 executive producer and director Jon Cassar. A cause has not been specified. “My friend Greg Itzin passed away today,” Cassar wrote on Twitter. “He was one of the most talented actors I had the honor to work with but more than that he was an all around great guy. He’ll be missed by his 24 family who had nothing but love & respect for him. You made your mark, now Rest in...

NFL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO