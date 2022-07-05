OH man identified in July 4 Cheat Lake drowning
CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. — Officials have identified the victim of an Independence Day drowning in Cheat Lake.PREVIOUS: Divers searching Cheat Lake after young man jumps in
According to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, a reported drowning at Cheat Lake, which was originally reported as being a black juvenile male , was called in at approximately 1:40 p.m. on July 4 at the boat launch on Mon Chateau Road on Cheat Lake.
When crew arrived on scene, they began searching for the individual who was later identified to be Thomas Burt, 37 of Martin’s Ferry, Ohio, the release states.
Assisting on scene were the Morgantown Fire Department, Cheat Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Morgantown Dive Team, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and the Monongalia County EMS, according to the release.JULY 4TH SHOOTING: Officers shot during Philadelphia July 4 fireworks show
