Portland, OR

Helicopter pilot's training pays off during high-risk Oregon mountain rescue

By KATU Staff
WTGS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Video from police captured the dramatic rescue of a climber who had fallen near the summit of Oregon's Mount Hood on Saturday. An Oregon Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter with its rotors roaring, hovering on a thin slice of snow, with steam rising from the nearby Hot...

fox28media.com

