The Sony A7 III is one of the best mirrorless cameras of all-time – and the full-frame classic has just dropped to a record-low price. You can now buy the Sony A7 III for only £1,450 (recently £1,699) at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's cracking value for anyone who needs a powerful full-frame camera, and also beats the price we saw during Black Friday last year. The Prime Day deals may be just around the corner, but we think it's unlikely that Amazon's shopping event will undercut this offer.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO