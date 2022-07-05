ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meade County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Meade, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 08:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dewey, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 08:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Dewey; Potter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT/945 AM MDT/ FOR NORTHWESTERN POTTER...DEWEY AND SOUTHERN WALWORTH COUNTIES At 1017 AM CDT/917 AM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Swan Creek Rec Area, or 23 miles northwest of Gettysburg, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Potter, Dewey and southern Walworth Counties, including the following locations... Cheyenne River Reservation. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
DEWEY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Buffalo, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 08:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Buffalo; Campbell; Charles Mix; Clark; Codington; Davison; Deuel; Douglas; Edmunds; Faulk; Gregory; Haakon; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Hughes; Hutchinson; Hyde; Jackson; Jerauld; Jones; Kingsbury; Lake; Lyman; McCook; Mellette; Miner; Potter; Sanborn; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp; Walworth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 436 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BRULE BUFFALO CAMPBELL CHARLES MIX CLARK CODINGTON DAVISON DEUEL DOUGLAS EDMUNDS FAULK GREGORY HAAKON HAMLIN HAND HANSON HUGHES HUTCHINSON HYDE JACKSON JERAULD JONES KINGSBURY LAKE LYMAN MCCOOK MELLETTE MINER POTTER SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP WALWORTH
AURORA COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

More Showers and Storms Today and Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With increasing moisture in the atmosphere and a couple of weak upper level disturbances, more showers and thunderstorms can be expected this afternoon and evening. Because of the high moisture content in the atmosphere, locally heavy rainfall will be possible in spots, hence a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the area until midnight.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

More Storms This Evening and Very Hot By the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The storms across the Black Hills will continue for a few more hours, but by around 7pm, those storms will have clear out. More small storms are possible in Northeast Wyoming after sunset, but those will likely not be severe. Tomorrow we have a small chance of storms, but most of them will be short lived. Warmer temperatures are expected tomorrow with highs in the lower 90s for Rapid City. Saturday looks to be even hotter with highs in the triple digits for places to the south and east of Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Crews work on two water main breaks in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A water main break Thursday afternoon has left between 150 to 200 residential and business customers on Jackson Boulevard between Clearview Lane and West Kansas City Street without water. Crews are on site working on repairs and officials are unable to provide a time frame...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Fourth Rapid City water line break on Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The City of Rapid City reports a fourth water line break Thursday afternoon. A water line on Hawthorne Ave. has broke affecting the businesses in the 900 block of E. St. Andrew St. City officials anticipate water service to be restored by mid-day Friday. The...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

July 5 storm cleanup; Murder charges following drowning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The clean-up is on once again after another powerful storm system moved through eastern South Dakota. Strong wind blew down trees and left thousands of people without power. Lecon Terry was on his way home as the storm rolled in.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to fires; Independence Day celebrations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 4. Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Fire crews from Brandon, Valley Springs, and Sioux Falls are responding to a garage fire in Brandon this morning. Our KELOLAND news team is headed to the scene and we hope to keep you updated.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish plans to rehab North Avenue

SPEARFISH — The city of Spearfish is looking to rehab North Avenue, and as such, it entered into a contract Tuesday with KTM Design Solutions, Inc. The contract calls for the surveying, design services, and bidding services for the street repair project not to exceed $103,230. Public Works Director...
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

Drowning report in Rapid City leads to murder arrest

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police have identified 43-year-old Sheldon Glenn in a July 4 drowning incident in Rapid City. According to authorities, police were called to Memorial Park around 6:50 p.m. for a report of a man holding another man in the water. When police arrived, Glenn was underwater in the pond and 27-year-old Walter Mousseau Jr. of Pine Ridge, was detained as a suspect.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

What to expect for Rapid City’s big firework show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Over on the Western part of the state, Rapid City is preparing for the 4th of July celebration in a big way. For decades, Rapid City has hosted a number of events in honor of America’s Independence Day. And that includes fireworks. “We...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Police Department release names in Independence Day murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. -The Rapid City Police Department has released the names of the suspect and victim of Monday night’s drowning. The RCPD says the incident happened around 7 p.m. in Memorial Park pond while people were getting set to hear a patriotic concert and watch fireworks. One man held another man under water.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Hundreds of motorcyclist roll into town ahead of the Sturgis Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hundreds of motorcyclists are rolling into the Black Hills and it’s not for the Sturgis Rally. Decades ago 2 women had the idea to start an organization to empower females entering an industry traditionally associated with men. “Well, the Motor Maids were founded back...
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

6 indicted on grand theft, conspiracy charges in alleged casino theft case

DEADWOOD — The first of six men to be arraigned on grand theft and conspiracy charges, allegedly taking advantage of a deficiency in the Global Payment machine at the Gold Dust Casino in November 2021, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him June 21 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Sports commission coming to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Youth and amateur sports in Rapid City could bring a big boost to local tourism businesses. The home run? A sports commission that’s coming to the area. “We’re trying to ramp things up a little bit, across not just the city but the county as well,” said Jon Schmieder, the Founder and CEO of Huddle Up.
RAPID CITY, SD

