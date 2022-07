A new alert has been issued for a teenage runaway reported missing out of Virginia who could potentially be staying in an RV with a Maryland registration. Kiley Elizabeth O-Neil Carter, 15, ran away from her Frederick County, Virginia home at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, according to the sheriff’s office, while officials in Frederick County, Maryland, advised that she could be staying in a vehicle with Maryland tags.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO