A Huntley man was killed in an ATV crash in Kane County Monday. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Elpidio Marcelo was heading north on Ridgefield Blvd in unincorporated Rutland Township when he left the roadway, crashed into a mailbox, and then into a tree. Marcelo was was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead. A passenger, who is a 21-year-old woman from Kenosha, Wisconsin, was also taken to a hospital with life-threatening-injuries where she is being treated.

KANE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO