Green Bay, WI

Woman pleads not guilty to charges in grisly Green Bay homicide case, trial date set

By Devin Willems
wearegreenbay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay woman who is facing multiple charges including mutilating a corpse and homicide pleaded not...

www.wearegreenbay.com

wearegreenbay.com

WI man sentenced to 8 years for deadly OWI crash with ambulance

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A drunken driver who was involved in a deadly crash with an ambulance has been sentenced to 8 years in prison with 7 years of extended supervision. According to a release, David Worley was charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

wearegreenbay.com

Appleton man gets 20-year sentence for OWI crash that killed two

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old from Appleton has been sentenced to 20 years as a result of an OWI crash that killed two passengers. According to authorities, on July 19, 2020, around 9 p.m., Samuel Coppersmith was driving on I-41 northbound through Fond du Lac County when he lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to roll over.
APPLETON, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
whby.com

whby.com

Green Bay teen accused of flashing fake gun at police

GREEN BAY, Wis–A 16-year-old boy is taken into custody after appearing to flash a gun at Green Bay Police. The incident happened as officers were clearing the downtown area following Fire Over the Fox. The boy allegedly pulled up his shirt to reveal a black gun in his waistband....
GREEN BAY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Woman pleads not guilty in murder and dismemberment case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman has pleaded not guilty to charges in a murder and dismemberment case that made national headlines. Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County Court Tuesday for an arraignment hearing. She entered not guilty pleas to counts of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man in custody after hour-long standoff in Manitowoc County

MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old man from Mishicot was taken into custody after a standoff on Wednesday. According to a release, around 2:15 p.m., the Mishicot Police Department was sent to a residence on the 400 Block of East Main Street in the Village of Mishicot for a report of a domestic disturbance.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Menasha PD has located missing 21-year-old woman

THURSDAY 7/7/2022 – 1:48 p.m. MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – According to the Menasha Police Department, Lily Bartow was located safely. Original Story: MISSING: Menasha PD searching for 21-year-old woman. THURSDAY 7/7/2022 – 10:22 a.m. MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Police Department is currently trying to locate...
MENASHA, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC 26 WGBA

Menasha Police: Missing woman found safe

UPDATE: Police said she has been found safe. —- The Menasha Police Department is asking for help finding a missing disabled woman. Police are trying to locate Lily Bartow. She is 21 years old and was last seen around 6:30 am Thursday in the 700 block of Eleventh Street when she left her house.
MENASHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Todd P. Mueller, 48, Two Rivers, Bail Jumping-Felony, and misdemeanor. Intentional Improper Animal Shelter-Sanitation on 5/18/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, count 1 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years concurrent with 21 CF 403 but consecutive to the sentence imposed on 20 CF 578. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 5) Pay restitution to Lakeshore Humane Society in the amount of $1,080.52; 6) Have no pets or take care of any animals; 7) Thirty (30) days imposed and stayed to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court; 8) Pay costs of action; 9) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined. 10) Submit DNA sample. Count 3 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for twelve (12) months concurrent with count 1, but consecutive to the sentence imposed on 20 CF 578. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 5) Pay costs of action; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit DNA sample. Defendant has no sentence credit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Missing Ashwaubenon girls found safe

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The two missing girls from Ashwaubenon have reportedly been found safe. The Ashwaubenon Public Safety said the two girls were located and are safe. No additional details were provided. ORIGINAL: Ashwaubenon Public Safety looking for two missing girls, have ties to De Pere. WEDNESDAY 7/6/2022...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sheboygan man injured following shooting on Fourth of July

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is searching for those responsible after a man was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen Monday evening. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on July 4 around 11:40 p.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, a 40-year-old man from Sheboygan was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
SHEBOYGAN, WI

