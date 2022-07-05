ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Moonhaven’ Review: Ambitious AMC+ Drama Is One of the Most Exciting New Sci-Fi Stories in Years

By Steve Greene, @stevebruin
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSTkf_0gVFIhJm00

As an enterprise, science fiction is loaded with temptation. The license to remake society in a specific image, with the added freedom of bending conventional logic in the process, makes overindulgence a very real possibility. At the same time, any futuristic story aiming for something operatic can feel rote if it doesn’t fully consider how changing conditions could really transform everyday life.

The most remarkable thing about “Moonhaven” — the latest original drama for the streaming service AMC+ — is the way it’s able to indulge its creative ambitions on an expansive canvas, all without losing sight of the individuals who make up the tableau. It finds that ultra-satisfying sweet spot between the radical and the familiar, a middle ground where discovery can happen over the course of an entire series and not just its opening chapter. Though it has its share of genre trappings, the broader conflict brewing around the edges of this exciting fictional world is more of a catalyst than the primary area of concern.

That conflict begins in the series’ opening frames, which shows the moments before a rare instance of homicide in otherwise-idyllic territory on the Moon. Two centuries in the future, a more-benevolent artificial intelligence, IO, has terraformed the lunar landscape and allowed a human civilization to thrive. Over decades, the residents of the Moonhaven colony have unlocked sustainable solutions for the societal, geopolitical, and ecological problems that have swept across Earth in the intervening years.

As the first wave of individuals prepares to return to their ancestors’ home planet and bring IO’s secrets with them, Earth-sent envoy Indira Mare (Amara Karan) arrives on Moonhaven, along with her lieutenant Tomm (Joe Manganiello) and ex-military pilot Bella Sway (Emma McDonald). Their presence coincides with the ongoing murder investigation, led by detectives Paul Sarno (Dominic Monaghan) and Arlo Noon (Kadeem Hardison). The longer these strangers spend in or near each other’s company, the more they realize their fates are more intertwined than they may have previously thought.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wcien_0gVFIhJm00
“Moonhaven”

“Moonhaven” isn’t built on sheer scale in the same way that something like “Foundation” thrives on. This is a show that builds outward from the center rather than starting wide and zooming in. There’s some inherent grandeur in the overhead glimpses of the Moon’s surface that show an island of lush green in the midst of dusty crater, but there’s more wonder to be found in Paul or Bella making their way through the almost-tropical forests that surround the town centers. The most interesting part of watching Bella’s ship fly through the sky is watching her steer. It’s not the brawling action setpieces that are the notable attraction here, as much as watching what methods the Mooners take to heal those injured in the fracas. As much as “Moonhaven” puts in effort to paint a vivid portrait of the apocalyptic conditions on Earth, seeing Bella or Indira speak about their lives “up there” or hearing Paul reference some historical battle is almost enough to fill in those gaps all their own.

Futuristic utopias often carry with them an Uncanny Valley edge: All may look peaceful, but there’s an immediate understanding that tranquility comes at a price, often some menace lurking underneath ready to destabilize everything. To some extent, “Moonhaven” isn’t fully exempt from some of those ideas, but it does take the time to meet this lunar society on its own terms. Even as it opens with a crime, there’s a concerted effort to show clear-headed reasons for why Moonhaven citizens would be invested in keeping this way of life thriving. It’s not as much an absence of doubt in their own society as it is a continued confidence in life the way it is.

It’s all squarely placed in the midst of a society coded as technologically advanced but still incredibly tactile. In that way, directors Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy are able to build out a meticulous and keenly observed introduction to this world as they did in their 2019 feature “Blow the Man Down.” The colors might be more abstract (stunning pastels around every corner!), the tunics more abundant, and the law enforcement apparatus noticeably reshaped. Yet there’s a calmness and patience to this overview of Moonhaven that also makes it feel like a community that truly has settled into its rhythms over the course of multiple generations.

To some extent, “Moonhaven” is able to withstand its occasional conspiratorial layers because it has a very visible playful side, too. The dynamic between Paul and Arlo is a winking one, a look at what detectives within a post-police society would have time to freely indulge in. Even the tech design here has its own dusting of whimsy: digital devices made from wood, innovative ways of playing recorded music, and video screens in unlikely places. All of them are indicative of a world that prizes efficiency and stability without sacrificing aesthetics. That also goes for the show itself.

Without being a neat and easy allegory, “Moonhaven” is able to build from that foundation to touch on the universal idea of what we owe to each other. It’s something woven into the fabric of “Lodge 49,” the TV gem on which “Moonhaven” creator Peter Ocko previously served as showrunner. It was a show that used Long Beach as a much smaller-scale jumping point for universal stories about looking for connection in an unpredictable world. On the moon, society is working from a much more fixed point. There’s a fundamental shift in the perception of family, the first step in a communal approach to life that keeps everyone there accountable and committed to each other flourishing. Confronted with the reality of life on Earth and the prospect of puncturing their own bubble to bring that same contentment to people outside their sphere, some balk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TNat2_0gVFIhJm00
“Moonhaven”

Beyond that idea of “lunar security as privilege,” there’s plenty for “Moonhaven” to address by looking inward in other ways. It considers whether an all-encompassing surveillance state is more insidious if the expected negative consequences of such a life are mitigated or wiped away entirely. The longer the season progresses, the more it delves into how people come to terms with institutional collapse, when faith in guardrails and long-standing traditions begins to falter.

It certainly helps to have two characters, initially set in motion as tidy opposites, who are able to cut right to these arguments in a surprisingly elegant way. Bella’s skepticism makes her an ideal vector for experiencing Moonhaven as an outsider. Watching McDonald ably switch between Bella being won over by arguments about lunar life and confounded by others helps keep the overall show in balance. And as the other half of the show’s moral center, Monaghan locates the exact tenor that each new scene demands. Paul has a joking side underneath his sage, protective outer shell. There’s a gentleness and selflessness in Monaghan’s performance — the tension between the seemingly endless options at Moonhaven’s disposal and the contented, contained nature of its people is a dynamic that the show revisits, with good reason.

Showing this many versions of interior life in the face of brewing uncertainty makes this a perfect companion piece to “After Yang,” another 2022 vision of the future that draws its strength from a more sober consideration of tomorrow’s dilemmas. There’s also a similar care in showing how linguistic patterns, societal customs, and vestiges of Earther culture would evolve and mutate over time in a place untouched by certain concerns. Rather than exist as a parody of spiritual enclaves, the people of Moonhaven take on a collective disposition shaped by the absence of most tribalism, mistrust, and (with the help of a concentrated pill offered to those who have experienced trauma) grief.

That lack of ironic presentation makes “Moonhaven” feel like a much more sincere attempt to understand what its own possibilities can bring. It’s a science fiction drama, but it’s also a simmering political thriller and an apocalypse story and a detective comedy and a chronicle of a family unit in flux. Though four episodes, that massive collection of options isn’t overwhelming at all. That Ocko and the show’s writers have been able to set up so many storytelling options while keeping hold of the overall Moonhaven thread is a delicate achievement in its own right. The fact that it’s a world enticing beyond just the ideas powering it makes for an even better lunar voyage.

Grade: A-

“Moonhaven” premieres July 7 on AMC+.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

All the Details on ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’

Click here to read the full article. May the odds ever be in our favor as the long-awaited “Hunger Games” prequel film heads for theaters. Based on Suzanne Collins’ novel “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” the prequel film will reveal the origin story behind the world of viral “The Hunger Games” series, which starred Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, and Josh Hutcherson in a love triangle at the root of the post-apocalyptic life-or-death tournament comprised of teen tributes. Director Francis Lawrence returns to the franchise to helm “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” introducing a whole new crop of...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Directors Tease Potential Sequel About Parents ‘Radicalized’ by Social Media

Click here to read the full article. Update July 3: Kwan and Scheinert took to Twitter to clarify that the comment was a joke that they made “when the idea of a sequel was especially comically far fetched to us,” and that no such sequel is being considered. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert were recently interviewed by Edgar Wright for Sight and Sound, where they discussed maximalist cinema and why their indie multiverse hit has resonated so strongly with audiences around the globe. The directors, collectively known as the Daniels, said that while the film...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Takes a Hammer to Marvel’s Green Screen Problems

Click here to read the full article. With “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Marvel entered the volume for the first time, courtesy of ILM’s game-changing StageCraft platform. Developed for the Emmy-winning “The Mandalorian” and used most recently for “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “The Book of Boba Fett,” and the noirish Gotham cityscapes of “The Batman,” StageCraft gives Marvel a valuable virtual production tool. The industry leader in VFX-heavy, franchise moviemaking now has experience in shooting actors against immense LED panels displaying virtual sets in real time, reducing reliance on the more traditional but less effective green screen process in favor of a more...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Original Star Wars footage used in new Disney Plus documentary

Original Star Wars footage has made its way into a Disney production. A trailer for Light and Magic, an upcoming documentary TV series on effects house Industrial Light and Magic, contains an iconic moment from the OG Star Wars. During the montage of action movies that have gotten the ILM...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manganiello
Person
Kadeem Hardison
Person
Dominic Monaghan
Polygon

Netflix’s The Sea Beast shows how far animation has come — and what it still needs

In the early days of feature-length computer animation, there was an unofficial list of objects and textures that were notoriously difficult to master, with hair, water, and human faces chief among them. Netflix’s new animated feature The Sea Beast shows how far the medium has come over the last few decades — but it simultaneously shows how uninspired big-budget animation can still look, sometimes moments after it delivers a visual wow.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Gravitas Ventures And Myriad Pictures Acquire Worldwide Rights To Martin Garde Abildgaard Film ‘A Beautiful Curse’

Click here to read the full article. Gravitas Ventures, an Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company, and Myriad Pictures, have acquired worldwide distribution rights to A Beautiful Curse, which is written and directed by Martin Garde Abildgaard, and produced by LesProducers. The film has become a festival darling since its world premiere at the 31st Cinequest Film Festival (California, USA) where it won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Feature Film. 19 festivals and 11 awards later the quirky modern fairy tale will be released in the USA on demand on June 28, 2022.  Earlier this year it premiered in Europe at...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Netflix Debuts Dave Chappelle Special Defending Transphobic Jokes to High Schoolers

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is doubling down on Dave Chappelle once again. The streamer released a 40-minute video, being deemed a stand-up special on the Netflix homepage, capturing Chappelle’s speech at his former high school for what should have been a theater renaming ceremony. In the video, titled “What’s in a Name?,” Chappelle lectures teenagers while defending his past transphobic jokes. Chappelle returned to the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C. on June 20 to mark the performance arts theater there being named after him. Ultimately, Chappelle turned down the honor from his alma mater, claiming...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Design#Amc#Drama#Sci Fi
IndieWire

‘Minions’ Grosses $109 Million as Theaters Finally Celebrate Independence from Covid

Click here to read the full article. It seemed that next weekend, when “Thor: Love and Thunder” (Disney) debuts and several strong holdovers are still in play, might be the moment when theaters could truly claim to be back. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (Universal) decided to push that up by a week. With an estimated opening of $108.5 million ($127.9 million through Monday), “Gru” led a strong (though not record-breaking) weekend of $175 million for all films. Though it provided over 60 percent of the total, it was abetted by decent or better holds for #2 “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount),...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IndieWire

‘Murina’ Director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović Reveals ‘Liberating’ Advice from EP Martin Scorsese

Click here to read the full article. Director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović’s career is off to quite a start: the filmmaker made her feature debut with “Murina,” which won the Camera d’Or upon its 2021 Cannes premiere. But while it’s a distinctly feminine film, Kusijanović’s coming-of-age drama isn’t your typical “woman film,” as Kusijanović told IndieWire. And that may be its greatest asset — and a look at what’s to come for the rising star. The lushly voyeuristic “carnal” family drama centers on 17-year-old diver and eel fisherwoman Julija (Gracija Filipović) as she struggles to slip out of the dictatorial grasp of...
MOVIES
IndieWire

How ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ Marries the Indie and Commercial Souls of Freida Pinto

Click here to read the full article. There’s no denying that Freida Pinto has had a career path unlike almost any other modern actor. Thrust into international fame, acclaim, and an undefeated awards streak with 2008’s “Slumdog Millionaire,” the Mumbai native found herself in a unique position when it was time for what came next. “Over the last 15 years I’ve managed to learn a lot of things on the producing side and also have learned what my call towards storytelling is,” Pinto told IndieWire during a recent Zoom interview. It’s the call that led her to start the production company...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Chris Hemsworth Reveals Brother Liam Was Almost Cast as Thor: ‘I Think My Audition Sucked’

Click here to read the full article. Since there were already three (and counting) Spider-Men, why not a trio of Thors? “Thor: Love and Thunder” star Chris Hemsworth revealed that his younger brother Liam Hemsworth was “almost cast” as the Marvel superhero and Asgardian god. With older brother Luke Hemsworth already playing the actor version of Thor in both “Ragnarok” and “Love and Thunder,” it only makes sense for Liam to be a multiverse alternative version to Chris’ character. “He was one of the first people who got right down to the wire on getting the part so, I don’t know, I...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
IndieWire

‘Daredevil’ Series in the Works at Disney+: Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio Will Return for ‘Echo’

Click here to read the full article. Editors’ Note, Updated July 7 at 12:27 p.m. ET: Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, who respectively played Daredevil and The Kingpin, are confirmed to reprise their MCU roles for upcoming Disney+ series “Echo.” D’Onofrio briefly starred in December 2021 show “Hawkeye,” where the titular Echo aka Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) was introduced. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news. Marvel had no comment. Sources told THR that an “Echo” plotline will include Daredevil (Cox) teaming up with a former ally once more. Podcast The Weekly Planet has reported that ally will be Jessica Jones, played by Krysten...
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Star Trek,' 'Beavis,' 'Ghosts,' 'Teen Wolf' talent confirmed for Comic-Con

July 8 (UPI) -- Paramount+ and CBS announced Comic-Con plans on Friday. Their presentations and activations include Beavis and Butt-Head, Ghosts, Teen Wolf, Star Trek and more shows. Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Beavis and Butt-Head, Evil, Rugrats, Spongebob, Teen Wolf: The Movie,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Dennis Lehane on ‘Black Bird,’ How to Write a Realistic Serial Killer, and Being Done with Movies

Life is a series of trials and errors — where, if you’re lucky, you can follow your passions from one interest to the next until you’ve amassed a wealth of experiences. Dennis Lehane, an award-winning novelist, playwright, producer, and screenwriter, has done just that, carving out an enviable career across a wide swath of the entertainment industry. His novels have been adapted into movies; his movies have gone on to critical acclaim; his TV work elevated some of this century’s best shows.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Luck: AppleTV+ Releases Official Trailer For Skydance's First Animated Adventure

AppleTV+ has debuted the official trailer for Luck, an animated adventure from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation. The trailer opens with Sam Greenfield (voiced by Eva Noblezada) scrambling to get ready after waking up just one minute before she's supposed to be at her flower shop. "I blame bad luck for everything that's gone wrong in my life," the Grammy Award-winning theatrical actress narrates. The footage continues with a montage of misfortunes, which come to a screeching halt once Sam stumbles across a lucky penny. That lucky penny leads her to a black cat named Bob (voiced by Simon Pegg) who she follows to The Land of Luck, a magical realm that births good luck. Unfortunately for Sam, The Land of Luck also has a dark side, as bad luck resides on the bottom of this world.
TV SERIES
Polygon

AMC Plus’ Moonhaven is homework from the future

It is by no means a sin to open your TV series with an on-screen text offering that’s known as an info-dump. For as unappetizing as that pair of words may be, excellent stories have begun this way before (“Oceans are now battlefields,” anyone?) and will again. What seems ill-advised is to front-load your series with enough textual density that a humble television critic will be compelled to rewind and read your info-dump a second time before shrugging and deciding to plunge ahead. I’ll catch up, that humble television critic might think. Has anyone ever been so naive?
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

The 5 best movies and TV shows to celebrate July 4th

It’s been a rough millennium, to say the least, for the good ol’ U.S. of A. Tensions are running high, rifts are widening, prices are up all over, and it’s hot as blazes in most places. We can’t even have fireworks displays in some places because of the supply chain shortage and all the fire hazards! How, pray tell, are we supposed to celebrate America’s birthday if we can’t blow stuff up real good??
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

IndieWire

16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy