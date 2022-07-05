ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Hogan directs Maryland State Police to suspend ‘good and substantial reason’ standard for Wear and Carry Permits

By Chris Montcalmo
 3 days ago
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday issued the following statement:

“Over the course of my administration, I have consistently supported the right of law-abiding citizens to own and carry firearms, while enacting responsible and common sense measures to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill.

“Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a provision in New York law pertaining to handgun permitting that is virtually indistinguishable from Maryland law. In light of the ruling and to ensure compliance with the Constitution, I am directing the Maryland State Police to immediately suspend utilization of the ‘good and substantial reason’ standard when reviewing applications for Wear and Carry Permits. It would be unconstitutional to continue enforcing this provision in state law. There is no impact on other permitting requirements and protocols.

“Today’s action is in line with actions taken in other states in response to the recent ruling.”

Mr. Mr.
2d ago

Every law abiding citizen should be able to carry a weapon especially in the CITY of Baltimore as it could prevent you from becoming a victim!

Paul Reckley
2d ago

The fact is ….. I may NEVER ‘carry’ but am livid that this State of Maryland has deprived me of my RIGHT to self defense for my first 71 years! I’m ‘legal’ in 35+ states ….. but not the State where I live!

JoJo
2d ago

one of my biggest issues with moving from Delaware to Maryland was having to give up my ccdw permit. Now I just have to go through the whole process again but it's worth it!

