ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Why the Atlanta Hawks should keep John Collins

By Brian Gebhardt, Midday Show With Andy Randy
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GrMxn_0gVFIC9N00

On Thursday, June 30, Andy Bunker and Sam Crenshaw (in for Randy McMichael) were joined by Atlanta Hawks in-game analyst and 92.9 The Game reporter, Tenitra Batiste, who talked about how the trade for Dejounte Murray will impact John Collins moving forward.

Since signing a new contract last year, and even before that, Collins' name has been mentioned in several trade rumors and his name continues to be mentioned in multiple trade rumors even after the acquisition of Murray.

Tenitra explained how Collins is still on the trade block according to multiple reports, but says she would prefer to see Collins stay and grow in Atlanta under the newly constructed roster.

To hear what Tenitra had to say about Collins, just click on the audio link above.

You can tune into Andy & Randy Monday-Friday from 10a-2p.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
All Hawks

Justin Holiday's Introductory Press Confence for Atlanta Hawks

On July 1, news broke of a significant trade between the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings. The Kings got Kevin Huerter, while the Hawks received Justin Holiday, Moe Harkless, and a future draft pick. Per NBA regulations, the trade was finalized yesterday. Today, Holiday spoke with the media for the...
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Bryce James Is Almost As Tall As LeBron In Striking New Photo

LeBron James is headed into his 20th season in the NBA and there is no doubt that fans are hyped to see what kind of basketball he gives us. James will turn 38 years old this season although there is an expectation that he will continue to be a top 5 player in the league. No one has had this kind of longevity before, and there is now a sense that he will someday get to play with his sons Bronny Jr. and Bryce Maximus.
NBA
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins Reveals His Gut Feeling On Kevin Durant

Kendrick Perkins kicked off this Tuesday's episode of NBA Today with an interesting take on Kevin Durant's future with the Brooklyn Nets. Despite the fact that Durant literally requested a trade from the Nets, Perkins isn't so sure the star forward wants out of Brooklyn. "I don't believe Kevin Durant...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
City
Atlanta, GA
Yardbarker

Hawks coaching staff undergoes changes

The team lost Chris Jent, their top assistant coach, to the Lakers’ new head coach Darvin Ham‘s staff, which always meant a reshuffling was coming. Joe Prunty, who has been in the league since 1996, was promoted to replace Jent. Prunty spent time in San Antonio under Gregg Popovich and was part of the 1999, 2003, and 2005 championship teams.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Hawks roster, starting lineup following trades and first wave of free agency

The Hawks made a splash this offseason before free agency even began by trading for Dejounte Murray. Then, they quickly signed Aaron Holiday to seemingly replace Delon Wright, who was a defensive maestro in the backcourt behind Trae Young. Not resting on their laurels, the front office took appropriate measures to improve the team’s defense even more by acquiring Maurice Harkless and Justin Holiday from the Kings in exchange for Kevin Huerter. So let’s take a look at how the roster stands today:
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dejounte Murray
NBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Lakers Trade Sends Terry Rozier To L.A.

If you’re an avid reader of NBA Analysis, this won’t be the first time you’ve seen a proposal that sends Terry Rozier to the Lakers. In fact, you’ve probably seen such suggestions elsewhere too. Eventually, when a situation makes enough sense, people are bound to identify it.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Big Trade

The Denver Nuggets have announced their trade with the Washington Wizards that landed them Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In the deal, the Nuggets sent the Wizards Monte Morris and Will Barton. This season, the Nuggets dealt with several injuries, but they were still the sixth seed in the Western...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

NBA at 75: The Atlanta Hawks got something to say

The Atlanta Hawks of the late 1990s were incredibly unique, loaded with talent and depth but overshadowed by better teams around them. None of the starting five that included Dikembe Mutombo, Christian Laettner, Tyrone Corbin, Steve Smith, and Mookie Blaylock was drafted by the organization. Their talents were all imported from other cities to a city that got its start as a train depot.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks#Andy Randy
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Kings Officially Acquire Kevin Huerter In Trade With Hawks

“In acquiring Justin and Moe, we add two defensive-minded, quality veterans who can help our team on the court and in the locker room,” Hawks president of basketball operations Travis Schlenk said. “We would like to thank Kevin for his contributions, both on and off the court. He grew as a player and person in his four seasons with us and we wish him the best in Sacramento.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Spun

Falcons Are Reportedly Signing Former Second Round Pick

There are still a number of veteran free agents on the market in the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons scooped one up today. Analyst Jordan Schultz broke the news this afternoon that Atlanta is signing defensive tackle Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal. A second-round pick back in 2015, Goldman spent seven seasons with the Chicago Bears.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Hawks Officially Sign Aaron Holiday

Holiday, 25, is 6-foot-0 and was acquired by the Suns from the Wizards in February for cash. He appeared in 22 games with Phoenix, averaging 6.8 points and 3.4 assists. Overall last season (Wizards and Suns), he appeared in 63 games. He spent the first three seasons of his NBA career (2018-21) with the Pacers.
ATLANTA, GA
InsideTheHeat

Report: Miami Heat Free Agent Target Donovan Mitchell Not Yet Ready To Request A Trade

One of the Miami Heat’s targets during free agency, Donovan Mitchell, has stated that he won’t “force any action” following Rudy Gobert’s trade. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Thursday on talk show “Get Up” that the three-time All-Star isn’t likely to request a move. “On Mitchell’ side, he’s going to stand pat,” Windhorst said. “He’s not going to force any action right now."
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Braves make history in June

The Braves are smashing records. In June, the club went 21-6 (.778), which included a 14-game win streak and a bevy of broken records in its wake. Matt Olson is breaking franchise records and even close to rivaling league records. Braves Country is also shattering records, putting up historic attendance numbers at Truist Park. Well, here are a few more stats for you:
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Braves acquire an infielder from the Blue Jays

Callez has not advanced past Rookie Ball for Toronto over three seasons, more than likely in part to his age. He’s only 21, but he has shown some flashes at times. In 2021, Callez posted an .812 OPS over ten games, but in 2022, Callez has had a rough season, only getting 13 at-bats with a triple to his name. This is nothing more than a depth trade, likely for cash, but given Alex Anthopoulos’ familiarity with the Blue Jays and Atlanta’s need for young talent, I don’t see the harm.
ATLANTA, GA
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy