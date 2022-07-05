Why the Atlanta Hawks should keep John Collins

On Thursday, June 30, Andy Bunker and Sam Crenshaw (in for Randy McMichael) were joined by Atlanta Hawks in-game analyst and 92.9 The Game reporter, Tenitra Batiste, who talked about how the trade for Dejounte Murray will impact John Collins moving forward.

Since signing a new contract last year, and even before that, Collins' name has been mentioned in several trade rumors and his name continues to be mentioned in multiple trade rumors even after the acquisition of Murray.

Tenitra explained how Collins is still on the trade block according to multiple reports, but says she would prefer to see Collins stay and grow in Atlanta under the newly constructed roster.

To hear what Tenitra had to say about Collins, just click on the audio link above.

