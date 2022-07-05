ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockmart, GA

Couple jailed after stealing $6,000 from convenience store on Prior Station Road

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Ky1d_0gVFI6wG00
  • Report: Rockmart PD arrests man during traffic stop with drugs after pills, weed spotted by officer →

The former Editor of The Polk County Standard Journal and a journalist with more than a decade of experience in Northwest Georgia, Kevin Myrick is the Editor and Publisher of Polk.Today. An Auburn graduate, a short time hire at Washington Post.Newsweek Interactive, he served as a staff writer and video producer at the Rome News-Tribune before spending the past six years at the helm of the paper, and now moves onto his own news outlet.Additionally, he continues to serve as a Polk County Chamber of Commerce board director since 2019, was a graduate of LEAD Polk's Class of 2018, and has helped with several other organizations around the area.

Comments / 6

Cynthia Lee
2d ago

What happened to y'all posting the story of the about "The Couple Stealing $6000 From A Convenient Store On Prior Station Rd" ??? Come on now if y'all want us to support your stories y'all need to actually post your stories 😤 if not then y'all gonna lose a huge chunk of y'alls "READERS 😤"

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Polk County man wanted for choking dog in front of child, police say

POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Polk County police want to find a man accused of choking a dog in front of a small child. Police are searching for 35-year-old Andrew Phillip Compton. According to investigators, Compton choked a small brown dog in front of a young child and then threw it to an aggressive German Shepherd.
POLK COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
City
Rockmart, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Rockmart, GA
Crime & Safety
wgxa.tv

Traffic stop leads to crack, meth, ecstasy bust in Telfair County

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Telfair County deputies say they arrested a man early Wednesday morning for drugs during a traffic stop. The sheriff's office said deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in McRae-Helena for faulty equipment. Deputies found crack cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy pills, and powder on one...
TELFAIR COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Store#Washington Post#Newsweek Interactive
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County police searching for Dollar General thief

STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are asking help to identify a man wanted for breaking into a Stockbridge store June 26. The unidentified male is accused of causing more than $1,000 in damage to the Dollar General store on North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge. He also got away with an undetermined amount of merchandise, police said.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox5atlanta.com

Juvenile charged with stealing Atlanta police vehicle, officials say

ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department officers said they've recovered a stolen police vehicle and arrested and charged a juvenile with theft. Police said the suspect was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, interference with government property and entering auto and released to a guardian on copies of charges. Police...
ATLANTA, GA
The Citizen Online

Peachtree City man, 72, charged with child molestation

A Peachtree City man has been charged with child molestation and sexual battery following the investigation of reports by a young girl known to him. Erasno Mares, 72, was charged with three counts of child molestation and three counts of sexual battery, according to Fayette County Jail records. Peachtree City...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Polk Today

Polk Today

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy