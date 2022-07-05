ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
So why are we getting heavy rain?

By Greg Shoup
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County including Fort Wayne saw heavy rainfall Tuesday morning with many areas getting 3 to 4 inches of rain in just a couple of hours. Many areas could get a total of 6 inches, leaving many areas flooded. So, why are we seeing all of this rain when it’s been dry for so long? Meteorologist Greg Shoup explains.

