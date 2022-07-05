So why are we getting heavy rain?

(WISH) — Potent, isolated storms Tuesday downed trees in Delaware and Rush counties, the local emergency management agencies say. In Rushville, a storm with winds from 50-55 mph downed trees with trucks from 12-15 inches in diameter, according to the Rush County agency and the National Weather Service at Indianapolis. Some of the trees may have been weakened from storms on Friday that downed the Police Department building’s communications tower and left other damage. The weather service sent multiple alerts about the storm, but did not issue a warning.

