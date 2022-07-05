Man accused of harboring teen girls in Williamson County out on bond

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A man accused of harboring two teen girls at the center of a recent Amber Alert was being held in Williamson County. He has since been released on a $10,000 bond.

KXAN’s sister station KWKT in Waco reported James Robert Vanhouten was arrested by Williamson County authorities in connection with the disappearance of the two 14-year-old girls.

Online Williamson County records show VanHouten was arrested by Georgetown Police and booked into the jail on Tuesday on two charges of harboring a runaway child.

The Georgetown Police Department said on July 4, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office asked it for help with tracking the two girls. Georgetown PD officers were asked to check out 1205 S. Church St. to try and find the girls.

Police found and arrested Vanhouten there, after the girls were found at the location in Vanhouten’s room, GPD said.

The girls were taken into the care of McLennan County detectives and reunited with their families. They had been missing since late June out of McGregor, Texas, which is about 65 miles north of Georgetown.

MCSO, the lead agency on the case, said there could be more arrests in the coming days.

