ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Many won’t rely on virtual services after COVID, poll finds

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QF7lx_0gVFHeho00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Americans don’t expect to rely on the digital services that became commonplace during the pandemic after COVID-19 subsides, according to a new poll, even as many think it’s a good thing if those options remain available in the future.

Close to half or more of U.S. adults say they are not likely to attend virtual activities, receive virtual health care , have groceries delivered or use curbside pickup after the coronavirus pandemic is over, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research . Less than 3 in 10 say they’re very likely to use any of those options at least some of the time.

Still, close to half also say it would be a good thing if virtual options for health care, for community events and for activities like fitness classes or religious services continue after the pandemic.

“Rather than this either-or, I think we’re more likely to be facing a hybrid future,” said Donna Hoffman, director of the Center for the Connected Consumer at the George Washington School of Business. “People have found convenience in some of these virtual options that just makes sense, and they don’t necessarily have anything to do with like keeping you safe or the pandemic even though they came of age during the pandemic.”

Two police shot at Philadelphia July Fourth celebration

Digital daily routines became the default in 2020 as the nation reacted to the rapidly spreading virus, which prompted lockdowns, closed schools and shuttered businesses. Some substitutions, like online shopping and video conference calling, already existed. Others were reimagined or popularized during the pandemic.

Either way, Hoffman said, there was “rapid” deployment and adoption of virtual services. It was a question of “how are we going to make this work?” she said.

Cornelius Hairston said his family took precautions throughout the pandemic because his wife is a first responder in the health care field.

“We tried to stay in as much as we could and only come out for essentials,” said Hairston, 40, who recently moved to Roanoke, Virginia.

Hairston joked that his twin 4-year-old boys are “COVID babies” who didn’t even go to a grocery store for much of their young lives. The family used delivery services almost exclusively to avoid venturing out to crowded stores. But going forward, he only expects to use them “from time to time.”

For Angie Lowe, the convenience of telemedicine and time saved was reason enough to do it again even though she and her husband returned to doing things in public more than a year ago.

Lowe had her first telemedicine appointment early in the pandemic when feeling “lonely” and “stuck at home” kept her from sleeping well. She was able to talk with the doctor without having to take extra time off of work to drive to and wait in a medical center.

“It was my first telemedicine appointment, but it won’t be my last,” said Lowe, 48, of Sterling, Illinois. “If I can do it, I’m going to do it.”

For many, though, drawbacks outweigh the benefits of relying on digital services in the future. Adults age 50 or older are especially likely to say they are not planning to use the virtual options asked about on the poll going forward, even though many were introduced during the pandemic to protect the at-risk population.

Despite feeling antsy about COVID-19 and infection rates in Phoenix, Tony DiGiovane, 71, said he found curbside pickup at grocery stores and restaurants to be more hassle than they’re worth.

“By the time I picked up the stuff, I needed more stuff,” he said of his grocery orders, and “something’s always missing or wrong” on takeout orders.

Karen Stewart, 63, recognizes the benefits of video calls, but she’s also found them to be limiting. That’s the case in her job organizing after school programming for kids. She also now sees some of her doctors online, one who provides virtual care almost exclusively and another who uses virtual care in between office visits.

She likes that she doesn’t have to drive, but it means a doctor or nurse can’t take her vitals or be “hands on” in her care. It was “scary,” for example, when all of her appointments in the lead-up to a surgery were online, she said.

Packed airports, canceled flights. 9 million travel over July 4

“When I do that they they can’t take my blood pressure, my pulse. There’s things that a doctor might pick up on that they can’t see online,” said Stewart of Perris, California.

The pandemic created an opportunity to balance in-person and virtual services to support the physical and mental health of older adults, said Alycia Bayne, a principal research scientist at NORC. That “could be particularly beneficial to older adults with different health issues, mobility limitations, people who lack transportation options, people who do not have or live near a robust social networks like family and friends to lean on,” she said.

Still, there remain limitations with technology access, broadband access and digital literacy, which Bayne said may help explain why the poll finds older adults less likely to use digital services after the pandemic.

Despite the age gap on use of services, similar percentages of adults across ages say it’s a good thing for virtual options for health care, for community events and meetings and for activities to continue after the pandemic.

“They recognize the benefits of virtual services, but they’re also ready to start getting back to their pre-pandemic routines,” she said. “The silver lining, of course, is that these services are now available.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Missouri near bottom in report over health systems, pandemic response

MISSOURI – A newly-released report ranked Missouri among the bottom five U.S. states when it comes to its health system and pandemic performance. The Commonwealth Fund, a nonprofit that promotes high-quality health systems, recently analyzed states based on their healthcare access, releasing a scorecard a few weeks ago. The annual scorecard considers criteria such as health care services, quality, costs and disparities. For the first time, states were also evaluated based on their COVID-19 response.
MISSOURI STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

UPDATE: Fayetteville police locate missing teen girl

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a social media post on June 24, the Fayetteville Police Department reported that Veronica Soto-Gonzalez, 17, is missing. She is described as 5’4″ and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, and she is known to wear blue contacts. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white jogger pants, and black and white vans.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Newsweek

Putin Ally Warns U.S. Russia Could Start Military Fight Over Alaska

Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and chairman of the State Duma, the lower house of the country's legislature, issued a stark warning Wednesday that Russia has something to reclaim from the U.S.: the state of Alaska. "When they [U.S. lawmakers] attempt to appropriate our assets abroad,...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
INCOME TAX
Fast Company

Gen Z employees have become the default office tech support—and they’re not happy about it

Lost files, computer viruses, outdated software: Tech malfunctions are nothing new in the workplace, and almost half of working America reports that they seek out coworkers at least once a day for tech assistance. While computer struggles may feel universal, troubleshooting tech issues is far from a shared job. In fact, over one in four Gen Z workers feel they cannot get work done due to being designated the default “tech support” for their colleagues, according to a new study conducted by OSlash.
TECHNOLOGY
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Trial date set for woman accused of killing Pea Ridge Police Officer

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A trial date has been set for a Pine Bluff woman accused of killing Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple. In addition to capital murder, Shawna Cash, 23, faces charges of escape, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental operations and reckless driving. Her trial will begin in front of Judge Brad Karren in Benton County Circuit Court on May 30, 2023.
PEA RIDGE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mental Health#Old Boys#Americans#Digital
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Septuagenarian sisters plead guilty in federal court to $11.5M fraud

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Four sisters, all over 70 years old, pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges after prosecutors said they defrauded the government, spending $11.5 million meant for farmers facing discrimination on homes and cars. The four, 72-year-old Lynda Charles of Hot Springs; 74-year-old Rosie Bryant of Colleyville, Texas; 75-year-old Delois Bryant of North […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Power outage scheduled in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Siloam Springs Electric Department will have a scheduled power outage on July 7 at 7:30 a.m. According to a social media post by the city, the outage is necessary to work on power lines to fix “an overload problem.” Power will be down on S. Elm Street starting at Jan Lynn Street, going south to the city limits, past Raines Road.
SILOAM SPRINGS, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

COVID-19 in Arkansas: New cases see spike after holiday weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Wednesday’s COVID-19 data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed the daily new case count spiking after the long holiday weekend. The ADH data showed 2,397 new cases, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 871,467. That one-day new case increase is the largest jump seen in Arkansas since February 8.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy