Biden's Saudi dilemma: Balancing security and human rights

By David H. Rundell and Michael Gfoeller
 3 days ago

The Biden Administration faces a dilemma in Saudi Arabia, which the president will visit later this month. Our foremost foreign policy objective remains protecting the security and prosperity of the American people, but we are also a leading champion of human rights and the rule of law. If we abandon our values, we have nothing worth defending. If we abandon our interests, we have no way to defend our values. How this dilemma is addressed will affect us all.

During our years in the foreign service, we were taught the importance of developing international partnerships, not when they are suddenly needed, but well beforehand. That maxim is truer today than it was in 1945 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt and King Abdulaziz launched the Saudi-American partnership. America is no longer the global hegemon it was in the closing days of World War II or even in 1990 when the Soviet Union collapsed. Today, we face already powerful competitors and rising rivals who threaten our security and prosperity. The Biden administration will need to strengthen, not dismantle, partnerships that have served us well in the past and can remain strong.

Saudi Arabia has been a reliable partner for over seventy-five years. Very substantial Saudi foreign aid, often many times what the United States provides, supports pro-Western Arab governments including Egypt, Jordan, Oman, and Bahrain. As global food and energy prices rise, this aid will be essential in preventing another Arab Spring debacle. Saudi counter-terrorism co-operation has saved many American lives. In recent years, Riyadh has promoted an increasingly tolerant version of Islam and quietly, but actively worked to end the Arab-Israeli conflict. Saudi purchases and investments provide well-paid jobs for thousands of American workers. Despite America’s potential for energy independence, stable Saudi oil production remains essential to the global economy. Moreover, it is largely Saudi spare capacity that has allowed the United States to sanction other producers without creating inflationary price spikes. These examples all reflect the basic fact that Saudi Arabia is a status quo power. Like the United States, Saudi Arabia has a lot to lose. Like the United States, Saudi Arabia sees its interests aligned with peace and stability in the Middle East.

Yet unlike many of our rivals, the United States has moral values to defend as well as strategic interests to protect. Our support for human rights and the rule of law are not only fundamental American principles, but also enduring sources of American influence. Here, our partnership with Riyadh has become problematic. Washington cannot simply overlook the detention of Saudi political activists or the human cost of the war in Yemen. The assassination of Jamal Khashoggi has created severe tensions in the Saudi American relationship that must be addressed. President Joe Biden’s challenge then is to balance a justified concern over these distressing events with support for Saudi Arabia’s very significant ongoing social and economic reforms. The recent empowerment of women and youth in Saudi Arabia is real, as are efforts to diversify the oil-dependent economy and reduce corruption. Far more successful than the Arab Spring, this constitutes the most dramatic reshaping of an Arab nation during the past decade, and it has been largely peaceful. This evolution is fully consistent with our core values. It is something we should acknowledge and support. The failure of these reforms would undoubtedly increase Saudi instability; and it is worth remembering that political stability is a human right too often missing in the Middle East.

Only through continued engagement with the Saudi people and leadership can we hope to resolve the ever-present tension between our own values and interests. Ostracizing the leader of the Arab World’s largest economy will not eliminate our own need for allies. Resolving the Arab Israeli Conflict or promoting more moderate interpretations of Islam will be difficult without cooperation from the rulers of Mecca. Much as it did in Iran, a single-minded, foreign policy focus on human rights could encourage Saudi instability. A collapse of the Saudi monarchy is far more likely to result in a regressive Islamist government like the Taliban than a secular, liberal democracy. The Islamic Republic of Arabia would share neither America’s values nor its interests.

The United States’ relationship with Saudi Arabia should focus on future choices rather than past mistakes. Understanding that all international relationships are multifaceted, Biden is wise to reengage with Riyadh. He will succeed to the extent that he can both promote ongoing reforms and discourage authoritarian behavior.

David H. Rundell is the author of "Vision or Mirage, Saudi Arabia at the Crossroads" and a former Chief of Mission at the American Embassy in Saudi Arabia. Ambassador Michael Gfoeller is a former Political Advisor to the U.S. Central Command. Both are partners in Arabia Analytica.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Biden's Saudi dilemma: Balancing security and human rights

