ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBA insider floats possible Celtics-Nets Kevin Durant trade package

By Logan Mullen
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9XVA_0gVFHGiU00

It’s not really clear just how interested the Boston Celtics are in a Kevin Durant trade. If there is any interest though, any trade package will start with Jaylen Brown.

Durant reportedly wants a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and the haul they’ll get for him will be massive. Durant is a generational talent, even with his current age and health history, so if the Nets end up acquiescing and trading him, they’ll get a ton in return.

The Celtics proved this season that they are a legitimate title contender. Adding Durant very well might make them an even bigger threat depending on what they would need to give up, and Stadium NBA insider Jeff Goodman is torn on whether the Celtics would – or even should – actually do it.

“I don’t know. I mean, I don’t think so. I’m torn, whether – obviously you’re going to have to give up Jaylen Brown in a deal to get KD and more than that – I’m even torn,” Goodman said Tuesday on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show". “And you guys know I’m not the biggest Jaylen Brown guy in the world, but KD at 34, his injury history and certainly, yes, you do have a good, young core here that played well together last year. Again, I don’t think it’s fair to judge KD on last season because he had to play with Kyrie. And he was the one who chose that, I get it, but anybody who has to play with Kyrie, it’s certainly draining mentally as much as anything else.

“So I don’t know, I don’t know whether I’d do it or not. It probably depends again exactly what you’d have to give up, but I’d assume it would be Jaylen Brown, and another player, and at least one first-round pick. The first round picks, that doesn’t really bother me because if you’re set up to win, you’re talking for the most part that you’re projecting these to be last first-rounders, no big deal. It’s really, do you have faith that Malcolm Brogdon – like if you trade Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart – that Malcolm Brogdon can stay healthy.”

If the Celtics were to trade Brown and picks, they would still need to add another player, most likely one of Marcus Smart, Robert Williams, Al Horford or Derrick White to make the deal work financially. Given the changes the Celtics already have made this offseason, namely the addition of Brogdon, Smart seems like he would be most likely to go.

Durant, when healthy, is a clear upgrade over Brown. Make no mistake, it would be a bold move for the Celtics to part with Brown in order to capitalize on their title window because of all the risk involved. However, sometimes those are the types of moves that need to be made in order to win a title.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks could part ways with Tom Thibodeau favorite?

Tom Thibodeau could be losing one of his loyalists this offseason. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that multiple teams have expressed interest in New York Knicks big Taj Gibson. While Gibson remains under contract with the Knicks, his deal is fully non-guaranteed for next year. Begley notes that Gibson could be waived to create room for the Knicks’ official acquisition of guard Jalen Brunson.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
FOX Sports

NBA odds: Title futures on move after trades, Celtics new favorites

As we always say around these parts, things change fast in the Association!. That was evident last week as we saw major player movement the second free agency opened, which impacted NBA title odds. We are still waiting on a few more potential moves that have the ability to alter the entire landscape of the league, ahem, Kevin Durant.
NBA
247Sports

Miami offers two sons of former NBA players

Miami extended its recruiting board for the 2023 class by adding a pair of sons of former NBA players in the past week. Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy four-star power Carey Booth, the son of Calvin Booth, and Houston (Texas) Strake Jesuit four-star shooting guard Jace Posey, the son of James Posey, have been offered by the Hurricanes.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Al Horford
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Marcus Smart
The Spun

Nets Rumored To Be Eyeing 2 Players For Kevin Durant

Understandably, the Brooklyn Nets are looking to land some big-time talent in exchange for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Nets will only accept a trade that yields a "blue chip" player like Brandon Ingram or Scottie Barnes. Earlier this month, Durant requested a trade...
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Bryce James Is Almost As Tall As LeBron In Striking New Photo

LeBron James is headed into his 20th season in the NBA and there is no doubt that fans are hyped to see what kind of basketball he gives us. James will turn 38 years old this season although there is an expectation that he will continue to be a top 5 player in the league. No one has had this kind of longevity before, and there is now a sense that he will someday get to play with his sons Bronny Jr. and Bryce Maximus.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics Nets#The Boston Celtics#Weei
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Why this expert gave Celtics A+ grade for Malcolm Brogdon trade

It's hard to find many experts, or even fans, who disliked the Malcolm Brogdon trade from the Boston Celtics' perspective. The Celtics acquired the veteran point guard from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Juwan Morgan, Malik Fitts, Nik Stauskas and a 2023 first-round draft pick. The first-rounder reportedly is top-12 protected, and if it doesn't convey as a first-round selection, it becomes a second-rounder.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Latest on Celtics' plans regarding $17.1M trade exception

The Boston Celtics added two impact players last weekend -- and they have a resource that could help them acquire a third. The Celtics own a $17.1 million traded player exception generated from their trade of Evan Fournier to the New York Knicks last summer. The TPE expires July 18, however, so president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has less than two weeks to utilize the asset in a deal before it vanishes.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins Reveals His Gut Feeling On Kevin Durant

Kendrick Perkins kicked off this Tuesday's episode of NBA Today with an interesting take on Kevin Durant's future with the Brooklyn Nets. Despite the fact that Durant literally requested a trade from the Nets, Perkins isn't so sure the star forward wants out of Brooklyn. "I don't believe Kevin Durant...
BROOKLYN, NY
Audacy

Audacy

60K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy