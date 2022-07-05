How To Decorate With Stools In Your Home

An organizer's paradise, The Container Store is known for its ultimate selection of storage products, including custom closet designing services. For over 40 years, the specialty retail chain has provided home organization containers for your bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and beyond. From jewelry box organizers to storage bins and shelving, the specialty retail chain also features its in-house Elfa brand, a drawer and shelving system designed to function alongside bedroom closets, garages, pantries, and offices. With any custom job comes a hefty price. Elfa custom closet designs can range from about $900 to $12,000, depending on the size and type chosen, per The Container Store website. If you're looking to save money on this type of project or any other storage items at The Container Store, keep a look out for their periodic sales and discount programs.
