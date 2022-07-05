ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

How To Decorate With Stools In Your Home

By Kristina Steele
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Odds are you have heard of an accent chair, but have you ever heard of an accent stool? Not the ones you have at the kitchen counter or dining table –- accent stools are typically shorter, crafted in different shapes, and made in different materials. Accent stools are that versatile decorative...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
House Digest

How To Paint Your Brick Fireplace For A New Modern Look

A fireplace is the center of your living room. There's nothing better than gathering around the fireplace in the evenings. You can roast marshmallows, sip on hot chocolate, and converse on cool evenings. A fireplace is the perfect cozy detail to add to your home. They're particularly sought after by homeowners in colder climates, and, on average, homes with fireplaces sell for 13% more than the national median, according to Angi. Many older homes have brick fireplaces that homeowners consider a little outdated. So how can you give your fireplace a new modern look?
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

Different Ways To Decorate With Trunks

According to Amish Hand Crafted, a trunk (or a steamer trunk as it is sometimes called, thanks to its popular use by olden day travelers on steamer boats) is a box used for storage of clothing and for packing items you wish to carry with you during a voyage. These pieces of luggage were particularly popular between the 19th century and the early 20th century, after which lighter luggage became the norm.
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

Minimal Cleaning Hacks To Keep Your Home Tidy

Keeping your home tidy can sometimes feel like an impossible task. You're busy doing the dozen other things that require your immediate attention. Besides work, you have dinner to prepare, your child's sporting events to attend, and more. Because of this, many people push cleaning off to the side and don't worry about it until they either have company coming over or something is so dirty they have no choice but to finally clean it.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stools#Cor#Decorative
House Digest

40 Art Deco-Inspired Bathrooms That'll Take You Back To The Roaring '20s

The roaring 20s were all about glamour, so you can imagine that luxurious details played a huge part in the decor of the time. According to MyDomaine, luxurious materials played a big role in decor, as did anything kitschy but also simple; symmetry was very popular for the times. Per the outlet, the Art Deco era can be found in well-known buildings such as the Chrysler Building and Empire State Building in NYC. Plus, a great representation of the glamour of the era can be watched in "The Great Gatsby" starring Leonardo Dicaprio.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
House Digest

Do You Need To Be A Pro To Get Home Depot's Contractor Discount?

Hiring professionals for your home renovations and remodels can be a major investment. Rocket Mortgage even states that most Americans tend to spend around $15,000 for a single home improvement project. Luckily, you can save thousands of dollars by investing a bit of time and doing your home project yourself. Although this may sound intimidating, there are a wide variety of resources you can utilize during your reno to decrease the costs and give you the best results. One of the most popular resources do-it-yourselfers can take advantage of is Home Depot.
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

The Floor Plan 'Rule' Alison Victoria Says Is Okay To Break

Alison Victoria of the HGTV show "Windy City Rehab" recently flipped an outdated 1912 Chicago home. During the renovations, she made sure to stay true to the home's original historical architecture. Because of this, Victoria decided to make an unpopular floor plan decision, per Realtor. Instead of knocking out walls to create an open floor plan, Victoria kept the original closed design.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
SheKnows

Hurry! Bed Bath & Beyond is Having a Huge 25% off Sale Right Now

Click here to read the full article. Summer has begun and do you know what that means? Out with the old and in with the new thanks to all the major sales. Get rid of those dirty old towels and ratty sheets. Upgrade your life and start the summer off with fresh, with some new products. Bed Bath & Beyond is our go-to for great savings, and they’re currently having up to 50 percent off sale and clearance for the beyond big sale. If one of your goals this year is to grant yourself more me-time or manage your stress better, then...
SHOPPING
House Digest

Where Can You Purchase Syd And Shea McGee's Interior Design Products?

You could say that Syd and Shea McGee are building an empire. Shea began her career fortuitously, gaining admirers with her interior design prowess after a shared home remodel and positioning herself as a front-running design influencer on Instagram, via Studio McGee. Soon after, she launched the design firm Studio McGee from a spare bedroom, according to Forbes. The studio's website is a platform for a blog, portfolio, and curated marketplace of the couple's favorite fashion, beauty, and home products — a testament to their sway in the lifestyle category. Currently, its Instagram page boasts millions of followers, and Ad Pro reports the home décor and furniture e-commerce shop, McGee & Co., serviced over 80,000 customers throughout 2020. Furthermore, the company has entered a minority investment agreement to scale up the business and expand its collections.
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

30 Ways To Creatively Add More Storage Space In Your Kids' Room

It's no secret that with kids comes a mess. Their toys, clothes, and books seemingly take up a ton of space despite their mostly small shapes and sizes. Finding homes for their things isn't always easy, which then leads to being even more difficult for them to put anything away. Before you know it, kid clutter is spilling out of their bedrooms and piling up in your living room, kitchen, and every other area of the house.
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

The Best Time To Shop At The Container Store

An organizer's paradise, The Container Store is known for its ultimate selection of storage products, including custom closet designing services. For over 40 years, the specialty retail chain has provided home organization containers for your bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and beyond. From jewelry box organizers to storage bins and shelving, the specialty retail chain also features its in-house Elfa brand, a drawer and shelving system designed to function alongside bedroom closets, garages, pantries, and offices. With any custom job comes a hefty price. Elfa custom closet designs can range from about $900 to $12,000, depending on the size and type chosen, per The Container Store website. If you're looking to save money on this type of project or any other storage items at The Container Store, keep a look out for their periodic sales and discount programs.
SHOPPING
House Digest

35 Small Swimming Pools Ideas That Don't Take Up Much Yard Space

If you've ever dreamed of having your very own swimming pool, the good news is that along with offering you both entertainment and exercise, a pool can make your home more valuable, according to Forbes. Of course, there are plenty of different pools to consider, and you could opt for a natural pool or a fiberglass pool, not to mention an inground pool and maybe even an indoor pool.
LIFESTYLE
House Digest

Best Time To Plant Watermelon For Enjoyment Throughout The Summer

When thinking of summer, one can't help but think about the sweet, delicious first bite of watermelon that they will have. It is practically a staple fruit of the summer. It is a melon that is very versatile, as it can be eaten on its own, or it can be used to create delicious drinks and frozen treats. But knowing exactly when to plant the seeds in order to harvest a tasty crop of your own watermelon is key.
GARDENING
House Digest

25 Bathrooms That Will Make You Want To Install Subway Tiles

There are multiple classic ways to design a bathroom; whether it's marble tile, black and white diamond tile, or even a stand-alone bathtub have all withstand the test of time. When choosing which materials to design a bathroom, you'll have to consider whether you'd like a simple or a creative design and which colors you would like to use to execute your desired look. Luckily, there is an affordable and diverse tile that can be used to create whatever design theme you're going for.
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
52K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy